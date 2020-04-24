Baltimore Selects Buckeye Linebacker Malik Harrison In Third Round

Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday. Harrison went 98th overall and now joins former Buckeye running back teammate JK Dobbins in Baltimore. Dobbins was selected in the second round by the Ravens.

Harrison led the Buckeyes in tackles the last two years (75 in 2019, 81 in 2018) and finished his career with 205 total tackles.

He posted 16.5 tackles for loss last year, which were the most for an OSU inside linebacker since Ryan Shazier had 23.5 in 2013.

Harrison was named First-Team All-Big Ten last season and his ability to play any of the linebacker spots makes him a versatile piece to the Ravens’ defensive puzzle.

Harrison, who started 27 of the Buckeyes’ 28 games the past two seasons, is now the 20th Ohio State linebacker selected in the NFL Draft since 2000, which ties Georgia for the most of any program in the country. Ten of those linebackers were selected in the first three rounds.

Harrison is the first Ohio State linebacker selected by a Baltimore franchise since Stan White was selected by the Baltimore Colts in the 17th round of the 1972 NFL Draft.

As a recruit, Harrison was a 3-star prospect, ranked the No. 26 player in Ohio and the No. 683 player overall.

More on Malik Harrison

§ Led Ohio State in tackles as a junior (81) and senior (75) and finished career with 205 total tackles

§ Outstanding senior season included 16.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks and four pass break-ups

§ Only Andy Katzenmoyer (23 in 1996), Ryan Shazier (17 in 2012 and 22.5 in 2013) and Matt Wilhelm (19.5 in 2002) had more TFLs from the linebacker position than Harrison’s 16.5 in 2019

§ Career statistics include 29.0 TFLs for 107 yards, 10.0 sacks and nine PBUs

§ Played in 53 games over the past four seasons and started 28 times

§ A force on three consecutive outright Big Ten championship teams (2017, 2018, 2019)

§ True senior in 2019 working on his degree in human development and family science