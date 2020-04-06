The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E54 — Hypotheticals

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle discuss what they’ve been watching, which isn’t much. They then have a conversation about some alterations to the college football season. There is too much money on the line to cancel the season entirely, right? The fellas also discuss the problems involved in fixes or changes to the college football slate. All of this and much, much more, including marble racing.

The Rundown

Virtual racing and sports entertainment?

Tony Gerdeman generates his own content

What would you sacrifice for a normal football season?

Ramifications of an altered football schedule

Could schools/football programs leave the NCAA?

How do you fairly govern 130 schools?

College football, 35 teams, no conferences

Promotion and relegation

College football, but by Miami rules

Signature plays by signature players

Way-too-early top25 from USA Today

Is it Clemson, #OhioState, and everyone else?

Offseason disruption: OSU compared to other teams

Tailgating side dishes

Racing marbles

Lydia Loveless

All I Know

