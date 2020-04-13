Buckeye SloopCast: S5E55 — Ask SloopCast Spectacular

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle continue to record shows for the people. They discuss the constant turnover with the basketball Buckeyes and wonder if there is a problem inside the program. They then ask an impossible question — would you give up beer for a national title? The fellas talk a few other college football subjects as well, both Ohio State and national, and then meander through some other things to close out the show.
The Rundown
Jared forgets how to human; remembers pants
The basketball roster keeps transforming
Does #OhioState BBall have a transfer problem?
Which coach is the best at drinking beer… Oklahoma drills?
Give up beer for a national title?
How many TDs for Ruckert, and a history of TE TDs
From bench to All-American
Making the worst with the best talent
The Pac12’s California problem
Beer pairings
Long ball contest between Kyle and Jared
Separating art from the artist
Birthplace of aviation, or death
Mister Moon
Less Than Greater Than
