Buckeye SloopCast: S5E55 — Ask SloopCast Spectacular

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle continue to record shows for the people. They discuss the constant turnover with the basketball Buckeyes and wonder if there is a problem inside the program. They then ask an impossible question — would you give up beer for a national title? The fellas talk a few other college football subjects as well, both Ohio State and national, and then meander through some other things to close out the show.

The Rundown

Jared forgets how to human; remembers pants

The basketball roster keeps transforming

Does #OhioState BBall have a transfer problem?

Which coach is the best at drinking beer… Oklahoma drills?

Give up beer for a national title?

How many TDs for Ruckert, and a history of TE TDs

From bench to All-American

Making the worst with the best talent

The Pac12’s California problem

Beer pairings

Long ball contest between Kyle and Jared

Separating art from the artist

Birthplace of aviation, or death

Mister Moon

Less Than Greater Than

Patreon.com/SloopCast

TeeSpring.com/stores/The- SloopCast

TheMadCanadianBBQ.com

WolfsRidgeBrewing.com