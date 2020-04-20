The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E56 — New Players, Old Players

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle get deep into Ohio State recruiting, beginning with the commitment of Tunmise Adeleye. The fellas then discuss 10 names who could be the next to commit to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. A conversation about the secondary and receiver targets happens, as does a discussion about the historic possibilities of the 2021 class overall. All of this and much, much more, including some NFL Draft talk.

The Rundown

Tunmise Adeleye commits to the good guys

…and we say his name correctly

Adeleye, Sawyer… and more?

Who will commit next? We have ten names

#OhioState favored for one DB

…but falling out with another

How does #OhioState wrap up the 2021 WRs?

The 2021 class could go from great to historic

#OhioState doesn’t get to be the underdog too often

#Buckeyes rarely bust

Who is the cornerstone of the 2021 class?

A supposedly fun thing I’ll never do again

#OhioState alums going 1,2,3?

Best RB in the draft?

When is Arnette going to be picked?

Are KJ Hill and Jordan Fuller being overlooked?

Cordial Sins

Sick of The Hype

Patreon.com/SloopCast

TeeSpring.com/stores/The- SloopCast

TheMadCanadianBBQ.com

WolfsRidgeBrewing.com