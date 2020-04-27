The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E57 — Winning 2021

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, the fellas cover the week that was around the Ohio State football world. They discuss Jaelen Gill’s departure and wonder if the Buckeyes will ever use the H-back the way Urban Meyer did. They then get into a deep dive on recruiting, and there’s a bunch of swimming here to be done. They discuss the Jantzen Dunn commitment, the growing smoke around 5-star receiver Emeka Egbuka, and they also get into the 2022 class for good measure. Some NFL Draft wraps things up. All of this and much, much more.

The Rundown

Jaelen Gill leaving #OhioState

Does #OhioState still use the “H-Back”?

Does #OhioState have a realistic show at Foreman?

Commitment: The Jantzen Dunn story

Smoke around Emeka Egbuka decision

How does #Ohio state wrapup 2021 WRs?

Using #OhioState for clout

Can #OhioState sign Latham, Tuimoloau, and Egbuka?

Starting 2022 strong with Brown and Tshabola

#OhioState goes 3 for 3… ok maybe 2½.

Was JKD the steal of the draft… or was it DPJ?

A pair of #Buckeyes playing for a Harbaugh

…three more headed to Michigan

The Draft is basically free advertising for #OhioState, others

#OhioState… all-time first round champions

