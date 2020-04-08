Athlete CJ Hicks the Latest 2022 Ohioan to Earn Ohio State Offer

Kettering Alter safety CJ Hicks was offered by Ohio State on Tuesday, making him the third Ohioan in the 2022 class to earn a Buckeye offer.

He joined Marysville linebacker Gabe Powers and Lakota West offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola in holding an OSU offer. All three are expected to eventually be Buckeyes.

Hicks also already holds offers from Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Purdue, and others.

Handling various roles for his high school team, including cornerback, safety, and running back, Hicks was a Second-Team All-State defensive back last season as a sophomore.

Hicks — who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds — likely projects to linebacker or Bullet in the current edition of the Ohio State defensive system.

Especially when he hits like this.

CJ Hicks' first HUDL highlight from his sophomore season… pic.twitter.com/TUTKNEBqVH — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) April 8, 2020

Despite being listed at 6-foot-4, expect Hicks to be closer to 6-foot-2 once he gets to college. But size isn’t a concern for what the Buckeyes see out of him. He is a physical coverage defender who covers ground but arrives under control. He has experience as a box safety and a linebacker and is comfortable pretty much anywhere on a high school field. Over the next two years, that comfort level will only grow.

Hicks is currently only ranked by 247Sports, and they have him listed as their No. 15 Athlete and No. 162 player overall. Rivals just unveiled their Top 100 players, which includes Hicks and Tshabola, but the order of that Top 100 has not yet been released.

Tshabola (6-6 320) is the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class per 247Sports and the No. 69 player overall. Powers (6-4 215), meanwhile, is the No. 4 outside linebacker, the No. 43 player in the nation, and the No. 1 player in the state of Ohio.

Tshabola currently holds offers from OSU, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Florida, USC, and others.

Powers has been offered by OSU, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Colorado, and others.

CJ Hicks Highlights