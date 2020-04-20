Four-Star Safety Jantzen Dunn Commits to Ohio State

Bowling Green, Kentucky safety Jantzen Dunn has committed to Ohio State. He released his announcement via Twitter.

Dunn released a top seven of Ohio State, USC, Louisville, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami, Georgia Tech in late March, which came just a few weeks after the Buckeyes extended an offer.

A 4-star prospect, Dunn is ranked the No. 15 athlete in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 248 player overall. He is the No. 3 prospect in the state of Kentucky. In 247Sports’ own rankings, he is the No. 7 athlete and the No. 1 player in Kentucky.

Last May, Dunn (6-2 180) was clocked at 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and posted a shuttle of 4.15 seconds and a vertical of 40.8 inches.

As a junior, he tallied 37 tackles and an interception.

In his highlights, Dunn shows great range at safety and an ability to find the football and keep it out of the receiver’s hands. As a corner, he is physical, but has the ability to turn and run. Overall, he has good size in the secondary and triggers quickly from any position in order to help out in the run game or attack a screen pass.

The scouting report on 247Sports also speaks of his athleticism.

Long and lean with an angular frame. Thin build with long arms and thin throughout his lower body. Has plenty of room to add mass. Is a high level athlete on the track and in combine settings, showing his explosiveness with strong marks in the vertical, long jump and broad jump in addition to very good speed and change of direction. Plays wide receiver and safety for his high school and projects on defense at the next level at safety or corner. Has top notch play speed, closing quickly when moving downhill from his safety spot. Shows a wide range with ability to get to the sideline in zone coverage. Has the physical framework and athleticism to develop into a strong tackler and run defender over time. His wide receiver background helps with the ball skills in coverage. Also shows his athleticism at receiver with the ability to rip off long catch and runs, outpacing opposing defenses. Has some rigidity in his backpedal and can continue improving his man cover skills. A high upside type who should continue getting better at a steady rate. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into a NFL Draft pick.

Dunn is now the 17th member of an Ohio State 2021 recruiting class that is ranked No. 1 in the nation. He is also the fifth defensive back in the class for the Buckeyes.

St. Louis cornerback Jakailin Johnson committed in mid-March. He is the No. 4 corner in the nation and the No. 58 player overall. One day after that, Cincinnati La Salle corner Devonta Smith committed. A three-star prospect, Smith also had offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and others.

One day after Smith committed, the Buckeyes landed a commitment from Nashville prospect Andre Turrentine, who is the No. 5 safety in the nation. Two months before those three March commitments, Cincinnati La Salle safety Jaylen Johnson committed.

Even with five defensive backs now in the class, the Buckeyes likely aren’t done yet. IMG Academy prospect Kamar Wilcoxson is another target for Ohio State. He recently decommitted from Florida. Wilcoxson is the No. 14 safety in the 2021 recruiting class.

Jantzen Dunn Highlights

[Jantzen Dunn photo courtesy Jantzen Dunn / Twitter. | Ohio State Football]