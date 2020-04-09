Former Gator DB Commit Kamar Wilcoxson Includes OSU In Top Group

Four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson announced his top group of suitors late Wednesday night and Ohio State was one of eight teams who made the cut. Joining the Buckeyes were LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Georgia, USC, and Alabama.

Wilcoxson announced his top eight via Twitter.

it’s hard but i make it look easy, a crazy achievement . ⏳ pic.twitter.com/lP3os9llCO — 🪐 (@KamarWilcoxson4) April 9, 2020

A former Florida verbal commit, Wilcoxson decommitted from the Gators on March 26, and that same day two Crystal Ball projections were placed for Ohio State, who now holds four of the six educated guesses.

Wilcoxson (6-1 190) is the No. 16 Athlete in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 263 player in the 2021 class overall. He attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and is teammates with other Buckeye targets in offensive tackle JC Latham and defensive end Tunmise Adeleye.

In IMG’s defense, Wilcoxson plays both a single-high safety and is also part of a two-high look. He gets to the run quickly and has good centerfield range.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports.

Versatile defensive back who could end up at corner or safety in college. Has a safety frame, shows a lot of range and does a nice job making plays sideline to sideline. Shows good ball skills, is a willing hitter and plays with a nice edge to his game. He has the athletic traits to play corner as well and shows both short area quickness, change of direction and long speed. His size and toughness is tailer made for press coverage and he plays with the kind of confidence and swagger you like to see in a corner. Where he ends up positionally will likely be determined by how much size he puts on but you love his versatility, skill set and ability to matchup with the big receivers in college football.

The Buckeyes already have four defensive backs committed, though safety commit Jaylen Johnson could probably project to Bullet.

Another name to watch among those players considered “Athletes” is Jantzen Dunn, who is the No. 22 Athlete in the class and No. 318 player overall. Dunn is an elite athlete as a safety who tracks the ball well in the air. Dunn included Ohio State in his top seven late last month. The Buckeyes own both of his Crystal Ball projections.

Kamar Wilcoxson Highlights

[Kamar Wilcoxson photo courtesy Kamar Wilcoxson / Twitter. | Ohio State Football]