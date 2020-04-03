Buckeyes Make Final Group for Santa Clara Transfer Guard Trey Wertz

Former Santa Clara guard Trey Wertz announced his final seven schools on Friday as he looks to transfer to a new home. Ohio State was one of those seven, as were North Carolina, Virginia, Notre Dame, Arizona, Butler, and Oklahoma.

Wertz (6-4 185) just finished up his sophomore season where he averaged 11.9 points and 3.9 assists per game. This came after a freshman season where he averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 assists per game.

He started 58 of his 62 career games. This past season he shot 48.9% from the field overall and 40.0% from three-point range.

Wertz scored a season-high 31 points in January against Pacific, but posted double figures just four more times over the final 11 games, scoring more than 13 points just once in that final stretch.

Wertz will have to sit out next year, but will then have two years of eligibility remaining.

With Kaleb Wesson’s assumed departure, along with DJ Carton’s announced transfer and Alonzo Gaffney’s reported departure, the Buckeyes do have one scholarship spot available.

While there is no in-person recruiting allowed, Wertz has been able to take a virtual tour of the Ohio State campus.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has been a vocal proponent of bringing in transfers who have to sit a year. It allows them to learn the system and integrate into the culture. He has also said that since there really aren’t enough minutes to play all 13 scholarship players on the team anyway, you don’t really lose anything by having a scholarship or two locked up in a sitting transfer.

Holtmann has already brought in a couple of “sit-one” transfers in his time at Ohio State. Point guard CJ Walker finally saw the court this past season after sitting last year. Walker ended up starting 29 of 32 games this past season for the Buckeyes, scoring 8.7 points per game and dishing out 3.5 assists per game.

Forward Justice Sueing sat out this season after transferring from California, where he averaged 14.3 points per game in 2018-2019. He is expected to provide the Buckeyes with an “instant” impact this season.

Here are highlights from Wertz’s 31-point outing this winter.

[Trey Wertz photo courtesy santaclarabroncos.com.]