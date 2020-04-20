Buckeyes Make Top Group for 5-Star PA Offensive Tackle Nolan Rucci

Five-star offensive lineman Nolan Rucci has released his top nine schools, which includes Ohio State and eight other suitors. Joining the Buckeyes are Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Stanford, Penn State, Michigan, Clemson, LSU, and Alabama. He released his top nine via Twitter.

Rucci (6-8 289) attends Warwick High School in Lititz, Pennsylvania, which is in Eastern PA and about two hours from State College. He has a brother who is a tight end at Wisconsin.

Rucci is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 13 player overall. He is also the top player in the state.

Currently, Penn State has three of the four Crystal Ball projections, with Clemson holding the fourth. Rivals, which has Rucci ranked No. 34 overall and the No. 6 offensive tackle, has all eight of their “FutureCast” projections pointed at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions currently have eight commitments in the 2021 class, with just one coming from in-state.

As you might expect, Rucci has been on Penn State’s campus a number of times, and with visits shut down right now, he is likely most familiar with the Nittany Lions. He did visit Ohio State last spring, taking a trip to Michigan the previous day.

In his highlights, Rucci’s size immediately stands out, as does his ability to go from one defender to the next. He is also quick enough to be a disruptive defensive end. Here’s a scouting report from 247Sports.

Huge offensive line prospect with length, an athletic build and one of the more unique body types you will find. Plays with good knee bend and leverage for a player of his size. Coordinated and fluid as a second level blocker. Overwhelms defenders with size and force. Finishes blocks and runs his feet through contact. Has innate punch. Length and balance to be a high-end pass protector. Doesn’t show much pass protection on film. Stance needs work. Playing with pad level is a challenge due to body type. Competition level is not challenging. Very raw from a technique and experience standpoint but has the size and athleticism combination that makes him one of the most talented offensive line prospects in the 2020 class. May not contribute in year one but has the look of a future Power Five high end starter with first or second day NFL Draft upside.

Ohio State currently has a pair of offensive line commits in the 2021 class. Donovan Jackson is the No. 1 guard and No. 35 player overall, and Ben Christman is the No. 15 offensive tackle and No. 108 player overall.

Nolan Rucci Highlights

[Nolan Rucci header photo courtesy Nolan Rucci / Twitter. | Ohio State Football]