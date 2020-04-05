Master Teague Among Buckeyes Rehabbing In Columbus

Not that there are necessarily routine injuries, but there are routines for dealing with injuries.

Medical professionals have seen it all and been trained for everything, but for the person who is injured, it becomes a very singular situation.

When Ohio State running back Master Teague suffered an Achilles injury early last month and was lost for the rest of spring camp, the normal process began immediately for getting him healthy.

Then the dorms and football facilities and just about every last bit of campus got shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, and all of the “normal processes” that go along with rehabbing an injury got thrown into a blender for a bit.

Ohio State has not addressed Teague’s injury in much — if any — detail, which is head coach Ryan Day’s standard policy. Teague was also not the only Buckeye dealing with an injury at that point in camp.

With players sent home and scattered all over the country, some of those injured Buckeyes were actually able to stay in the dorms by filing waivers. These waivers weren’t just for athletes, of course. Any Ohio State student could submit one for extenuating circumstances, including if the city you would be heading back to was considered a “hot zone” for COVID-19.

“We decided that, whether it was because of an injury or whatever it was, that they were better off being here on campus in the dorms,” Day said recently. “And so there are a few guys here who are in the dorms that they went through and filed the waiver and got that done. So they’re local.”

Not everyone who had an injury stayed in Columbus, however. For those that didn’t stay in town, OSU head athletic trainer Shaun Barnhouse and his staff set up various arrangements for those players to continue their rehab at home.

For those who are still in Columbus, they are able to continue their rehab at the Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute, which is near the football facilities on OSU’s northwest campus.

Being able to continue rehab at a place Day and his staff are familiar with is no doubt a relief, especially when it comes to somebody like Master Teague who is going to be so influential this coming season.

“I can’t really get into too many details in terms of the medical stuff, but he’s local, which is great,” Day said. “He’s gonna rehab and do a great job with that. [Running back coach] Tony Alford is in constant communication with Master. Master is a very mature young man. He’s got his priorities straight. He’s going to attack this rehab and he’s gonna do the best he can to get back as fast as possible.

“He’s a little bit of a genetic freak, so we’re hopeful that that with our team, with his hard work, and just the way his genetics are, we’ll get a speedy recovery here. We also don’t want to rush it. So there’s a fine line there. But he is local, and he’s gonna do everything he can to get back.”