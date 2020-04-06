Bucknell Guard Jimmy Sotos Transferring to Ohio State

Three days after entering the transfer portal, Bucknell junior guard Jimmy Sotos announced his commitment to Ohio State.

“To my family, friends, and coaches — you know who you are — you’ve had my back through everything, and I cannot thank you enough,” he wrote. “Without your support, I wouldn’t be where I am today, blessed with the incredible, humbling opportunities that have presented themselves these last few days.

“Now, I believe it’s time to take the next step in my journey. For the next two years, I will be attending The Ohio State University. I grew up watching some of the best point guards in the country wear the Scarlet and Gray, and I’m going to do everything I can to live up to their legacy. My heartfelt thanks to Coach [Chris] Holtmann, Coach [Ryan] Pedon, and the entire Buckeye staff for your belief that I can help bring a championship to Columbus. Buckeye Nation, let’s work!”

Sotos will have to sit out next season as a transfer, but then will be eligible just in time to take over for departing point guard CJ Walker in 2021-2022.

Sotos has started 64 of Bucknell’s last 65 games. Last year, he averaged a career-high 11.5 points per game. As a sophomore, he averaged 6.1 assists per game, but that number dropped to 3.9 per game last year as he became more of a scoring threat.

Sotos connected on 37.1% of his three-point attempts this past season. He scored 20 or more points five times last season.

The addition of Sotos comes one day after sophomore guard Luther Muhammad announced his transfer. Muhammad joined freshman point guard DJ Carton in the transfer portal, leaving the Buckeyes thin in the backcourt.

With the transfers and additional departures Kaleb Wesson and Alonzo Gaffney, the Buckeyes are now at 12 scholarships, with room to add another immediate transfer if Holtmann can find one.

Jimmy Sotos Highlights

[Jimmy Sotos pohoto courtesy bucknellbison.com.]