Chase Young Selected Second Overall In NFL Draft By Washington

Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young has been selected second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young capped a fantastic Buckeye career with an historic junior season, setting the school record with 16.5 sacks in 12 games. He won the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, both of which go to the nation’s best defensive player. He also won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation’s top defensive end.

Young was also just the ninth defensive player to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He finished fourth in the voting, but only winner — and former teammate — Joe Burrow had more first-place votes than Young’s 20.

As a junior, Young had all 16.5 of his sacks in his first nine games.

Young is now the third Ohio State defensive end in the last five years to be selected in the top three of an NFL Draft. He joins Joey Bosa (third overall in 2016) and Nick Bosa (second overall in 2019). He is now the ninth Buckeye defensive linemen selected in the first round in the last 19 years.

Young is now also the ninth first-round defensive lineman coached by OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

Washington selected a pair of Buckeyes last year in quarterback Dwayne Haskins and receiver Terry McLaurin. Haskins was selected 15th overall and played in nine games, starting seven. He threw for 1,365 yards while completing 119-of-203 passes. He threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in leading Washington to a 2-5 record in his seven starts.

McLaurin was selected in the third round with the 76th overall pick. He was an immediate hit in Washington, starting in all 14 games in which he played. He caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. McLaurin earned a spot on seven All-Rookie teams.