DaVon Hamilton Drafted By Jacksonville In Third Round

Ohio State defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton has been selected in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 73rd pick overall.

Hamilton had a fantastic redshirt senior year in 2019, posting 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.0 sacks. As a nose tackle, Hamilton was routinely in the backfield, proving that he is more than just a run-plugging nose tackle.

Hamilton played in 54 games for the Buckeyes, starting 17 times, including every game last year. He was named Third-Team All-Big Ten for his performance.

As a recruit, Hamilton was the No. 63 defensive tackle in the 2015 recruiting class and the No. 998 player overall. He was the 46th-ranked recruit in the state of Ohio.

Ohio State has now had multiple defensive linemen drafted for the third year in a row. Last year, Nick Bosa and Dre’Mont Jones were selected in the first and third rounds, respectively. In 2018, Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard, and Jalyn Holmes went in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

Hamilton is just the fifth Buckeye defensive tackle drafted in the last 10 years. He joins Dre’Mont Jones (2019), Adolphus Washington (2016) Michael Bennett (2015), and Johnathan Hankins (2013).

Jacksonville has now selected two of the five, as they also drafted Bennett in 2015 (6th round).

Hamilton is just the second Buckeye to be drafted all-time by Jacksonville.

10 Drafted Buckeyes Under Larry Johnson



Hamilton and Chase Young, who was taken No. 2 overall by the Washington Redskins, give Ohio State associate head coach/defensive line coach Larry Johnson a total of 10 drafted players in his six years with the program. Additionally, 25 Ohio State defensive linemen have been drafted since 2000.

Larry Johnson’s Ohio State Draft Picks

2020 1st Chase Young, Washington Redskins

2020 3rd DaVon Hamilton, Jacksonville Jaguars

2019 1st Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

2019 3rd Dre’Mont Jones, Denver Broncos

2018 2nd Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts

2018 3rd Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

2018 4th Jalyn Holmes, Minnesota Vikings

2016 1st Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers

2016 3rd Adolphus Washington, Buffalo Bills

2015 6th Michael Bennett, Jacksonville Jaguars

More on DaVon Hamilton

§ Graduated in December 2019 with his degree in sociology

§ Career totals included 21.0 TFLs for 84 yards in losses and seven sacks

§ One of the final commitments in the 2015 recruiting class

§ Younger brother, Ty, will be a true freshman on the football team in 2020