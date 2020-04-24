Detroit Lions Select Buckeye Guard Jonah Jackson In Third Round

Ohio State left guard Jonah Jackson was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 75th pick overall by the Detroit Lions. Jackson joins OSU cornerback teammate Okudah, who was picked by the Lions with the third pick overall in the first round on Thursday.

Jackson’s versatility is a plus as he can play any of the three interior positions on the offensive line. Some NFL scouts believe he can be an effective center, while others saw Jackson as a top three guard in the entire draft. He’ll bring value to the Lions’ offensive line immediately and allow flexibility down the road.

Jackson came to Ohio State for a graduate season following four years at Rutgers. He started all 14 games for the Buckeyes last season, leading the team in knockdowns and earning First-Team All-Big Ten recognition.

Ohio State has now had 20 offensive linemen selected since 2000, which ties Wisconsin for the most of any college football program. (Wisconsin should be taking the crown back by the end of the weekend, however.)

Jackson is the seventh Buckeye offensive lineman drafted in the last six years, and the eighth this century to be selected in the first three rounds.

More on Jonah Jackson

§ Was a graduate transfer after earning his degree in criminal justice from Rutgers

§ Started all 14 games at left guard for the Big Ten champion Buckeyes in 2019

§ First team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches

§ Third team Associated Press All-American

§ Blocked for two players that finished in the top six of the Heisman Trophy voting (Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins)

§ Ohio State finished fifth nationally in rushing offense (266.7 yards/game) and fourth in total offense (529.9 yards/game)