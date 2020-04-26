Five Buckeyes Have Signed Undrafted Free Agent Deals So Far

Ten Buckeyes were drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft over the previous three days, but six other players hoping to hear their names called went undrafted. Five of those players have signed free agent deals already, however.

Long-snapper Liam McCullough — after four years starting for the Buckeyes — signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Replacing McCullough is going to be a tall order for Ohio State whenever college football returns because it could be argued that he is the only perfect Buckeye ever.

Back on Thursday, the Raiders also selected Buckeye cornerback Damon Arnette with the 19th pick in the first round.

Tight end Rashod Berry signed a deal with the New England Patriots. Berry caught 17 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns in his career. The Patriots also traded up twice and drafted two tight ends. Perhaps Berry, who also played defensive end at Ohio State, could get a look on defense as well.

Receivers Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor have been tied together throughout their respective careers at Ohio State and now both have signed with the New York Giants. While that may help with familiarity, Mack and Victor will essentially be competing against each other for a spot on the roster.

Mack finished his career at Ohio State with 79 catches for 1,050 yards and six touchdowns. Victor finished with 83 receptions for 1,340 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Right tackle Branden Bowen signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers. Bowen has been a starter at tackle and guard for the Buckeyes and could provide depth at any number of spots should he make the team.

Defensive tackle Robert Landers has not yet announced a deal anywhere. There is obviously a concern about his height, but he was still able to be a very productive player for the last four years at Ohio State.