Former Buckeye PG DJ Carton Headed to Marquette

One day after former Buckeye guard Luther Muhammad announced that he was transferring to Arizona State, former OSU point guard DJ Carton announced that he is transferring to Marquette.

Ohio State announced Carton’s intention to transfer out of Ohio State four weeks ago.

“We 100% support DJ in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward,” OSU head coach Chris Holtmann said at the time. “We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”

Carton stepped away from the program in late January and returned home to Bettendorf, Iowa for mental health reasons and missed the final 12 games of an already shortened season for the Buckeyes. He returned to class about four weeks later, but did not resume activities with the team. As a true freshman this past season, Carton finished third on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game and second with 3.0 assists per game.

Marquette was originally in Carton’s top four during recruiting, but they were eliminated and he moved forward with a top three of Michigan, Ohio State, and Indiana before finally signing with the Buckeyes.