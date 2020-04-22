Jaelen Gill Will Enter Transfer Portal

Ohio State redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jaelen Gill is set to put his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. He tweeted out the news on Wednesday.

Gill came to Ohio State with considerable hype, a top-50 prospect in the nation in the 2018 recruiting class. However, two seasons into his career with the Buckeyes he had not yet gained significant playing time.

He caught only one pass for 11 yards during his true freshman season in 2018, and then had six catches for 51 yards during his redshirt freshman season last fall.

Gill was a reserve at H receiver behind KJ Hill, and scored his first career touchdown at Rutgers, a 32-yard reception.

With Hill off to the NFL, it appeared that Gill might finally get a chance to seize a regular role in the offense. But the Buckeyes moved sophomore standout Garrett Wilson to the H spot this spring, and have several other talented players in the mix for playing time there.

Gill was a standout performer at Westerville South High School outside of Columbus. He put up 1,553 yards and 19 touchdowns during his sophomore season, before missing most of his junior year with an injury.

He rebounded as a senior to earn a spot in the Army All-American game and finish ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the state of Ohio for the 2018 recruiting class.

With Gill’s departure, Wilson would almost certainly be the favorite to win the starting job at H.

The Buckeyes have not heard an official decision from the NCAA on CJ Saunders’ request for a sixth season of eligibility. If he gets it, he could earn a spot in the rotation.

Otherwise, true freshmen Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Mookie Cooper are likely to battle for the spot behind Wilson.