Jashon Cornell Selected In 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft By Detroit Lions

Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. Cornell is the third Buckeye picked by the Lions in this draft, joining cornerback Jeff Okudah and offensive guard Jonah Jackson. Cornell was chosen with the 235th pick overall.

Cornell had 30 tackles in 2019 with 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. He was a starter at defensive tackle alongside DaVon Hamilton.

Cornell moved around from defensive tackle to defensive end throughout his career, doing so whenever the need arose for him to be one place or another.

In fact, even after winning the starting defensive tackle job in camp last year, he still started the first game of the year at defensive end because of injuries to the Buckeyes’ defensive ends.

Cornell is the second Ohio State defensive tackle drafted this year, joining DaVon Hamilton who went to Jacksonville in the third round.

Cornell came to Ohio State from Cretin Derham Hall High School in St. Paul, Minnesota where he was the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the nation and the No. 95 player in the 2015 recruiting class overall.

The last time Detroit drafted an Ohio State defensive lineman was 1989 when they selected defensive end Derek MacCready in the ninth round.