JK Dobbins Selected By Baltimore Ravens In Second Round

Ohio State running back JK Dobbins was selected in the second round by the Baltimore Ravens with the 55th pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

Dobbins was the fifth running back to come off the board. He joins a Baltimore franchise that puts a focus on running the ball and now Dobbins will be able to team with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was a First-Team All Pro selection last year.

Ohio State’s second all-time leading rusher behind two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin (5,589 yards), Dobbins amassed 4,459 yards rushing in his three years as a Buckeye. As a junior in 2019, Dobbins rushed for a school-record 2,003 yards.

Dobbins was at his best against the best, averaging 169 yards rushing per game against teams that finished ranked last season.

Over the final four games last season, Dobbins’ performances got even better.

vs. No. 9 Penn State: 36 rushes, 157 yards, 2 TDs, 1 rec, 11 yards

at No. 18 Michigan: 31 rushes, 211 yards, 4 TDs, 2 rec, 49 yards

vs. No. 11 Wisconsin: 33 rushes, 172 yards, 1 TD

vs. No. 2 Clemson: 18 rushes, 174 yards, 1 TD, 6 rec, 47 yards

Dobbins earned First-Team All-America honors as a junior and finished sixth in the 2019 Heisman voting. A La Grange, Texas native, Dobbins won the Earl Campbell/Tyler Rose award as college football’s best player from Texas.

Dobbins is now the 11th Ohio State running back to be drafted since 2000.

Here are some more bullet points detailing Dobbins’ incredible career.

§ He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 and was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s top running back, after becoming the first Buckeye to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season (2,003)

§ He won the Earl Campbell/Tyler Rose award, which is presented to the top offensive player in the country from the state of Texas.

§ Had 10 100-yard rushing performances during his junior season, including a career-high 211 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-27 win at No. 10 Michigan

§ Ranked third nationally in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns

§ Finished his career as the school’s second-leading rusher all-time with 4,459 yards, with the great Archie Griffin and his 5,589 yards the only player to run for more

§ Averaged 106.2 yards per game over his career and he totaled 5,104 all-purpose yards, with both figures ranking second in school history

§ Never missed a game in his three-year career and he started 40 of the 42 games in which he played

§ Rushed for 100-or-more yards 19 times (Ohio State was 18-1 in those games) and he caught 71 passes for 645 yards and five touchdowns

§ The first player in program history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing as a freshman, sophomore and junior

§ His 1,403 yards in 2017 was an Ohio State freshman record