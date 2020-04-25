KJ Hill Selected In 7th Round Of 2020 NFL Draft By LA Chargers

Ohio State receiver KJ Hill was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hill lasted until the 220th pick overall and is now the ninth Buckeye to be drafted this year.

Hill is the all-time leader in receptions at Ohio State with 201 catches for 2,332 yards and 20 touchdowns. He became the first Buckeye in school history with three seasons of at least 50 receptions.

He also holds the school record (along with Gary Williams) with a reception in 48 consecutive games. His first career reception came in the first game of the 2016 season and went for 47 yards and a touchdown. He finished that redshirt freshman season with 18 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown.

Splitting time with 2019 second-round pick Parris Campbell in the slot over the next two seasons, Hill responded with 56 receptions for 549 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, and 70 receptions for 885 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2018.

Last season, Hill went for 57 catches, 636 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He had three 100-yard games in his four years, including a career-best 187 yards on nine catches with a pair of scores against Minnesota in 2018.

A native of Little Rock, Arkansas, Hill was a one-time University of Arkansas commit in the 2015 class. He was the No. 16 wide receiver nationally and the No. 153 player overall.

The Chargers selected former Buckeyes Joey Bosa and Joshua Perry in the 2016 NFL Draft. The last time they drafted a Buckeye receiver was Jamie Holland in the seventh round of the 1987 draft.

Hill now gives Ohio State 20 receivers drafted in the last 20 years, which is the most in the nation.

More on KJ Hill

§ There are seven former Buckeye receivers currently on NFL rosters, which is tied with USC for the most of any school.

§ Graduated in August 2019 with his degree in communications

§ A smooth, savvy and skilled receiver who set the school record with 201 career receptions between 2016-19

§ Finished sixth in school history with 2,332 career receiving yards and caught 20 touchdown passes

§ First receiver in school history with three years of 50-or-more receptions

§ Caught a pass in 48 consecutive games to tie Gary Williams for the school record

§ Played in 53 games and caught at least one pass in 50 games

§ Led the team in receiving in 2017 (56) and again in 2019 (57)

§ Helped Ohio State win three consecutive outright Big Ten championships (2017, 2018, 2019)

§ Earned consecutive honorable mention all-Big Ten honors in 2018 and 2019