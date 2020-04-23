Las Vegas Raiders Select Damon Arnette In First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Arnette was expected by many to be a second-round pick, but earlier in the week Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs told reporters that they may be surprised by how highly Arnette would be drafted.

Arnette was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection this past season. He finished with 35 tackles, one interception — which he returned 96 yards for a touchdown, one tackle for loss, and nine passes defended. Arnette actually scored more touchdowns than he gave up in 2019.

A three-year starter with 38 career starts to his credit, Arnette planned to leave early following the 2018 season. He was projected to possibly be drafted as high as the fourth round. A phone call from former Ohio State great Cris Carter convinced him to return for a fifth season. It ended up being at least a $10 million decision.

Had he been selected in the fourth round last year, he would have signed a four-year deal for a little over $3 million total. By being selected 19th overall, Arnette is slated to sign a four-year deal for over $13 million with the Raiders.

Arnette is now the 15th Buckeye selected in the first round in the past five years and the sixth cornerback in that time.

The Oakland Raiders selected former Buckeye cornerback Gareon Conley with the 24th pick in the first round of the 2017 draft. He was traded to the Houston Texas this past season for a third-round pick.

Oakland also drafted former Buckeye quarterback Terrelle Pryor in the third round of the 2011 Supplemental Draft. That followed the 2011 draft where they drafted former Buckeye cornerback Chimdi Chekwa in the fourth round.

The Raiders selected former Buckeye defensive back Neal Colzie 24th overall in 1975.

Arnette is now the second Ohio State Buckeye DB to be selected by the Raiders with the 19th pick in the first round of a draft, joining former Buckeye great Jack Tatum, who went 19th overall in 1971.