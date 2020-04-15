Nation’s No. 4 Strongside Defensive End Tunmise Adeleye Commits to Ohio State

Four-star defensive end Tunmise Adeleye committed to Ohio State on Wednesday. He announced his commitment via Twitter.

You can also read his message in its entirety below the embedded tweet.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the talent to play the game that I love so dearly at the collegiate level. Today marks the beginning of a journey that I know will be life altering in nature. Without constant prayer and the guidance I’ve received from my family and coaches close to me, this decision would’ve been 10 times harder.

I am thankful for the knowledge, wisdom, and guidance that has been given to me throughout this process. I would like to thank THE Ohio State University and their coaching staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at their institution. I would like to also send a special thank you shoutout to coach Donnie Smith, my mother, and my father for pushing me and guiding me at every stage of my career. I am eternally grateful.

With that being said, after careful deliberation, I would like to announce that I am 100% COMMITTED TO THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY. #GoBucks”

Adeleye (6-3 255) attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He is the No. 4 strongside defensive end in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 41 player overall. He committed to Ohio State over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M, Toledo, and many, many others.

He is a powerful edge rusher in IMG’s 3-4 defense and is just as stout against the run. Here is the scouting report from 247Sports, in which they project Adeleye as an eventual second or third-round pick in the NFL Draft.

“Athletically built defensive lineman with thick core and thin ankles. Played junior year around 265 but has since dropped 20-25 pounds. Possesses adequate to above average height. No verified wingspan but looks long on the hoof. Frame potential allows for possible multi-position fit in varied schemes. Flashes impressive strength at the point of attack. A bull in the phone booth who can drive offensive linemen into the pocket and stalemate double teams. Shows power to punch and shed in the run game. O-linemen must respect his swim move vs. pass or run. Plays with good pad level and leverage. Strong tackler and pursues well. Improved explosiveness as a junior. Active, violent hands, but still improving consistency. Will need to add lower-body bulk to maximize strength vs. college blockers. Numbers dipped as a junior, but did see more attention from opponents. Can also improve body control, particularly in pursuit. Potentially position- and scheme-versatile defensive lineman who could fit multiple roles and fronts. Legitimate high-major recruit with long-term potential to reach top half of the NFL draft.”

As the No. 41 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, the Buckeyes now have 11 Top 100 commits in what is currently a 16-person class. Ohio State has the top-ranked class in the nation by far right now.

Adeleye also gives the Buckeyes three defensive line commits, as he joins 5-star defensive end Jack Sawyer and 4-star defensive tackle Mike Hall.

Tunmise Adeleye Highlights

