Ohio State Asst Football Coaches Pledge Additional $47,000 to Mid-Ohio Foodbank

From an Ohio State release.

Assistant Coaches Pledge Additional $47,000 to Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Area foodbank seeing surging need for help; donations will help secure over $420,000 in groceries

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Just hours after an emergency fund was established, Ohio State University’s assistant football coaches followed the lead of head coach Ryan Day and additional athletics department leaders and their families by joining together and collectively pledging an additional $47,000 to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, which is experiencing a surging need for its services and food supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is something we all wanted to do, almost immediately, after learning about the emergency fund,” associate head coach Larry Johnson said. “Our program and players have made many visits to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank over the years and we all feel a responsibility to assist during this time of crisis.”

Day and his wife, Nina, head basketball coach Chris Holtmann and his wife, Lori, and Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith and his wife, Sheila, announced a $175,000 donation to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund yesterday. The fund will help the food bank acquire and distribute food and supplies to existing families in need while also addressing the increased demand from families recently impacted by the health crisis.

For every dollar donated, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank is able to secure $9 worth of groceries.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and helping those affected by COVID-19 can do so at www.midohiofoodbank.org/buckeyenation.