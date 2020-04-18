Ohio State Basketball Announces Additions of Abel Porter, Jimmy Sotos

ADDITIONAL INFO

COLUMBUS, Ohio–Chris Holtmann, head coach of the Ohio State men’s basketball team, announced the addition of two transfer guards to the Ohio State roster Saturday.

Abel Porter, a 6-3 guard from Farmington, Utah, and Jimmy Sotos, a 6-3 guard from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, both officially became Buckeyes.

Porter, who played recently at Utah State, will have one year of eligibility beginning in 2020-21 while Sotos, who elected to transfer following his junior season at Bucknell, will sit out next year and have one year of eligibility in Columbus beginning in 2021-22.

Holtmann said Porter has the skills to contribute right away next season while Sotos will use a year in residence to prepare for 2021-22.

“We look forward to adding Abel and Jimmy to our program,” Holtmann said. “Abel has played an important role on a very good Utah State team. He has a toughness and unselfishness to his game which will be valuable to our team next year as a fifth-year senior. His ball handling, versatility and shooting will be important for depth at our guard positions.

“Jimmy has good size, shooting ability and is a terrific passer,” Holtmann said. “He will sit out the upcoming season and provide experience in the 2021-22 season at the guard position. I know he is excited about using the year off to learn our program and grow as a player. Jimmy and Abel both have come from winning, well-coached programs and we are excited about their additions to our program.”

Porter was one of only two players to appear and start in every game last year for the 26-8 Aggies. He averaged 25.7 minutes per game and scored in double figures in nine games, including a season-high 13 points, twice. He totaled 192 points on the year and averaged 5.6 per game.

Against Weber State last November, he recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists. On the year he finished second on the team with 110 assists, logging five or more in six games and averaging 3.2 per contest.