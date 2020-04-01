Ohio State Center Kaleb Wesson Declares for the NBA Draft

Ohio State junior center Kaleb Wesson has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft and will hire an agent to help further the process.

Wesson tweeted out his decision, adding a letter addressed to Buckeye Nation.

The full letter is below.

“Once our season was declared over, my family, coaches and I began discussions on what the future held for me. After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft. I intend to sign with an agent to help with this process.

“I want to first thank the fans who have supported my father, Keith, mother, Stephanie, Andre and me during our playing and academic careers with the Buckeyes. We have been blessed as a family to have been a part of such a great university and storied basketball program.

“Secondly to all my teammates. Thank you for helping and supporting me over my three seasons. What we accomplished together, two NCAA Tournaments, and for sure another had we been able to play this season out to the end. There were so many great moments, huge wins and experiences we had together than I will never forget.

“Last, but not least, to my coaches – Thank You! You have supported and helped me reach my goals and put my name in the record books as one of the top all-time scorers and rebounders in Ohio State history.”

Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann also released a statement.

Wesson also declared his intentions to enter the NBA Draft last year, hiring an agent as well. He ultimately decided to return to school and could once again, though the expectation for him to return isn’t nearly as high as it was a year ago.

The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25, but that date may or may not end up being moved. The deadline to pull out of the draft is June 15.

Wesson started all 31 games for the Buckeyes this past season, leading the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) and rebounding (9.3 rpg). He also led the team in three-point shooting, connecting on 42.5% of his attempts.