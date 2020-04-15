Ohio State Football Announces Addition of RB Trey Sermon

Trey Sermon is now officially an Ohio State Buckeye.

Today, Ohio State announced the addition of Sermon, who is a graduate transfer running back from Oklahoma.

Sermon rushed for over 2,000 yards in his Sooner career, including a career-high 947 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2018.

For his career, he has averaged 6.1 yards per carry, including 7.1 yards per carry last season as a junior.

Sermon is expected to compete for the starting running back spot for the Buckeyes in the fall.

Here is the full release from Ohio State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Trey Sermon, who amassed over 2,000 yards rushing and scored 25 touchdowns in three seasons at the University of Oklahoma, will join the Ohio State football program for the 2020 season as a graduate transfer.

Sermon, from Marietta, Ga. and Sprayberry High School, played in 37 games for the Sooners from 2017-19. His most productive season was in 2018 as a sophomore when he rushed for 947 yards and scored 13 rushing touchdowns while adding 12 receptions for 181 yards. An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, his top game was a 26-carry, 206-yard effort in a 51-46 win over Texas Tech. He finished sixth in the Big 12 in total rushing yards and second in rushing TDs.

As a freshman, Sermon played in all 14 games and started three times. The Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, he was second on the team in both rushing yards (744) and rushing touchdowns (five). Ironically, he scored his first career touchdown at Ohio Stadium – a 10-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Sooners’ 31-16 win over Ohio State.

Sermon’s 2019 season was cut short after nine games due to injury, but he still managed to start four times and ranked second on the team with a 7.1 yards-per-carry average. Over his three-year Oklahoma career, Sermon carried the ball 339 times for 2,076 yards (6.1 yards/carry), scored 22 touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 391 yards and three scores.

In addition to his impressive career resume, Sermon also brings valuable big-game experience. He was part of three Sooner teams that won the Big 12 title and earned invitations to the College Football Playoff. In the 2018 CFP Semifinals vs. Georgia, Sermon ran for 34 yards on two carries with a long of 31 yards. The next year, he scored a touchdown in a semifinal game vs. Alabama at the Orange Bowl.

An Academic All-Big 12 honoree, Sermon will earn his degree in human relations from Oklahoma. He will have one year of eligibility for the Buckeyes.