Ohio State Makes Top Group For Nation’s No. 1 Cornerback

Ohio State’s top-ranked 2021 recruiting class just got a little closer to adding another massive piece.

Tony Grimes, ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, named the Buckeyes as part of his top group of potential schools.

Along with OSU, Clemson, Virginia, Texas A&M, Penn State, North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee are the top schools he’s considering.

Grimes is the 7th-ranked player overall in the 247 Composite in addition to being the best corner in the country.

He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 180 lbs.

Right now Georgia is viewed as the team to beat for his signature on Signing Day, but Ohio State is clearly still in the hunt.

The Buckeyes first offered him a scholarship more than a year ago, and Grimes made an unofficial visit to Columbus last summer. If OSU is able to get one of Grimes’ five official visits this fall, they could very well end up adding him to what is already a talented 2021 class.

Currently, OSU has commitments from four-star defensive back prospects Jakailin Johnson, Andre Turrentine, and Jaylen Johnson, and three-star corner Devonta Smith.

If they end up adding Grimes to that group, it would be a massive coup.

You can read 247’s scouting report on Grimes below, and also watch his junior season highlights.

Wide shoulders and good length. Frame of safety with cornerback skills. Instinctual player with high skill level. Physical and smooth. Tracks ball well and has great timing. Opens hips and runs with ease. Long strider who can cover on long crossing routes and deep throws. Strong upper body helps re-route receivers with jams. Comfortable in backpedal and explodes forward out of it. Good tackler and asset in run defense. High IQ on and off field. Leadership qualities. Must get stronger in lower body. Ready to play at elite program when he steps on campus. First round NFL draft pick potential.