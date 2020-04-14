Ohio State Men’s Basketball Announces Addition of Seth Towns

The Ohio State men’s basketball program has officially announced the addition of Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns to the team’s roster.

Towns announced his commitment to OSU a little over three weeks ago.

Towns missed the last two seasons of play due to a knee injury, but expects to be full-go for the 2020-2021 season. He will be eligible immediately.

As a sophomore with the Crimson, the Columbus, Ohio native averaged 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, earning Ivy League Player of the Year accolades in 2017-2018. As a freshman, Towns averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 39.1% from three.

Here is the full release from Ohio State.

Holtmann expects Towns to transition well into the Ohio State program.

“We are excited about the addition of Seth to our program,” Holtmann said. “Seth is skilled, versatile, has outstanding shooting ability and fits perfectly with our returning group of players. His maturity has been apparent in spending time getting to know him and how he has dealt with his injury. Seth comes from an excellent, well-coached program in Harvard. We really look forward to getting Seth to campus with his future teammates!”

[Seth Towns header photo courtesy gocrimson.com.]