Ohio State Now Has More First Round NFL Draft Picks Than Any Other School

There are constant debates online about which college football program can claim the designation of “Wide Receiver U” or “Linebacker U.”
But after the Washington Redskins selected Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, one debate is now over: Ohio State is officially “First Round U.”
Young is the 82nd former Buckeye selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in history. That breaks a tie with USC for the most of any college program.
Behind the Trojans (81), Notre Dame entered the 2020 Draft with 69 first-round selections all-time. Miami was fourth with 65, followed by Alabama (64), Florida (53), and Oklahoma (47). Michigan and Tennessee are tied for eighth with 46 each.
While Young was the first Buckeye to hear his name called on Thursday evening, he’s not expected to be the last. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah will likely add to the Buckeyes’ total shortly.
Cornerback Damon Arnette and running back JK Dobbins are also considered potential first-round picks.
Halfback Jim McDonald was the first Buckeye to ever go in the top round of the NFL’s Draft. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 1938.
Twice, the Bucks have had five players selected in the first round of a single season.
In 2006, AJ Hawk (6th overall), Donte Whitner (8th), Bobby Carpenter (16th), Santonio Holmes (25th), and Nick Mangold (29th) were all selected in the first round.
Then a decade later, Joey Bosa (3rd), Ezekiel Elliott (4th), Eli Apple (10th), Taylor Decker (16th), and Darron Lee (20th) were all picked early in the 2016 NFL Draft.
When Okudah is selected, it will mark the fifth straight season that OSU has had multiple players picked in the first round.
|Year
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|Team
|2019
|2
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|San Francisco 49ers
|2019
|15
|Dwayne Haskins
|QB
|Washington Redskins
|2018
|4
|Denzel Ward
|CB
|Cleveland Browns
|2018
|21
|Billy Price
|C
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2017
|11
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|New Orleans Saints
|2017
|15
|Malik Hooker
|SAF
|Indianapolis Colts
|2017
|24
|Gareon Conley
|CB
|Oakland Raiders
|2016
|3
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|San Diego Chargers
|2016
|4
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|Dallas Cowboys
|2016
|10
|Eli Apple
|CB
|New York Giants
|2016
|16
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Detroit Lions
|2016
|20
|Darron Lee
|LB
|New York Jets
|2014
|15
|Ryan Shazier
|LB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2014
|31
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|Denver Broncos
|2011
|31
|Cameron Heyward
|DE
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2009
|14
|Malcolm Jenkins
|CB
|New Orleans Saints
|2009
|31
|Beanie Wells
|RB
|Arizona Cardinals
|2008
|6
|Vernon Gholston
|DE
|New York Jets
|2007
|9
|Ted Ginn, Jr.
|WR
|Miami Dolphins
|2007
|32
|Anthony Gonzalez
|WR
|Indianapolis Colts
|2006
|5
|A.J. Hawk
|LB
|Green Bay Packers
|2006
|8
|Donte Whitner
|SAF
|Buffalo Bills
|2006
|18
|Bobby Carpenter
|LB
|Dallas Cowboys
|2006
|25
|Santonio Holmes
|WR
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2006
|29
|Nick Mangold
|C
|New York Jets
|2004
|18
|Will Smith
|DE
|New Orleans Saints
|2004
|28
|Chris Gamble
|CB
|Carolina Panthers
|2004
|29
|Michael Jenkins
|WR
|Atlanta Falcons
|2001
|21
|Nate Clements
|CB
|Buffalo Bills
|2001
|29
|Ryan Pickett
|DT
|St. Louis Rams
|2000
|24
|Ahmed Plummer
|CB
|San Francisco 49ers
|1999
|8
|David Boston
|WR
|Arizona Cardinals
|1999
|23
|Antoine Winfield
|CB
|Buffalo Bills
|1999
|28
|Andy Katzenmoyer
|LB
|New England Patriots
|1997
|1
|Orlando Pace
|OT
|St. Louis Rams
|1997
|3
|Shawn Springs
|CB
|Seattle Seahawks
|1996
|7
|Terry Glenn
|WR
|New England Patriots
|1996
|9
|Rickey Dudley
|TE
|Oakland Raiders
|1996
|14
|Eddie George
|RB
|Houston Oilers
|1995
|8
|Joey Galloway
|WR
|Seattle Seahawks
|1995
|24
|Korey Stringer
|OT
|Minnesota Vikings
|1995
|30
|Craig Powell
|LB
|Cleveland Browns
|1994
|1
|Dan Wilkinson
|DT
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1993
|21
|Robert Smith
|RB
|Minnesota Vikings
|1992
|22
|Alonzo Spellman
|DE
|Chicago Bears
|1991
|19
|Vinnie Clark
|CB
|Green Bay Packers
|1988
|16
|Eric Kumerow
|DE
|Miami Dolphins
|1986
|10
|Keith Byars
|RB
|Miami Dolphins
|1985
|12
|Jim Lachey
|OT
|San Diego Chargers
|1984
|27
|William Roberts
|OG
|New York Giants
|1982
|4
|Art Schlichter
|QB
|Baltimore Colts
|1979
|1
|Tom Cousineau
|LB
|Buffalo Bills
|1978
|4
|Chris Ward
|OT
|New York Jets
|1977
|23
|Bob Brudzinski
|LB
|Los Angeles Rams
|1976
|21
|Tim Fox
|DB
|New England Patriots
|1976
|24
|Archie Griffin
|RB
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1975
|12
|Kurt Schumacher
|OG
|New Orleans Saints
|1975
|20
|Doug France
|OT
|Los Angeles Rams
|1975
|24
|Neil Colzie
|DB
|Oakland Raiders
|1974
|3
|John Hicks
|OT
|New York Giants
|1974
|13
|Rick Middleton
|LB
|New Orleans Saints
|1974
|14
|Randy Gradishar
|LB
|Denver Broncos
|1971
|9
|John Brockington
|RB
|Green Bay Packers
|1971
|19
|Jack Tatum
|DB
|Oakland Raiders
|1971
|24
|Leo Hayden
|RB
|Minnesota Vikings
|1969
|14
|Rufus Mayes
|OT
|Chicago Bears
|1969
|26
|Dave Foley
|OT
|New York Jets
|1964
|Paul Warfield
|WR
|Cleveland Browns
|1963
|Daryl Sanders
|OT
|Detroit Lions
|1963
|Bob Vogel
|OT
|Baltimore Colts
|1962
|Bob Ferguson
|FB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1961
|Tom Matte
|RB
|Baltimore Colts
|1960
|Birtho Arnold
|OL
|Buffalo Bills
|1960
|Jim Houston
|LB
|Cleveland Browns
|1960
|Bob White
|FB
|Houston Oilers
|1959
|Don Clark
|RB
|Chicago Bears
|1959
|Dan James
|OT
|San Francisco 49ers
|1957
|Jim Parker
|OT
|Baltimore Colts
|1956
|Hopalong Cassady
|RB
|Detroit Lions
|1950
|Fred Morrison
|FB
|Chicago Bears
|1938
|Jim McDonald
|DB
|Philadelphia Eagles