Ohio State Now Has More First Round NFL Draft Picks Than Any Other School

There are constant debates online about which college football program can claim the designation of “Wide Receiver U” or “Linebacker U.”

But after the Washington Redskins selected Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, one debate is now over: Ohio State is officially “First Round U.”

Young is the 82nd former Buckeye selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in history. That breaks a tie with USC for the most of any college program.

Behind the Trojans (81), Notre Dame entered the 2020 Draft with 69 first-round selections all-time. Miami was fourth with 65, followed by Alabama (64), Florida (53), and Oklahoma (47). Michigan and Tennessee are tied for eighth with 46 each.

While Young was the first Buckeye to hear his name called on Thursday evening, he’s not expected to be the last. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah will likely add to the Buckeyes’ total shortly.

Cornerback Damon Arnette and running back JK Dobbins are also considered potential first-round picks.

Halfback Jim McDonald was the first Buckeye to ever go in the top round of the NFL’s Draft. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 1938.

Twice, the Bucks have had five players selected in the first round of a single season.

In 2006, AJ Hawk (6th overall), Donte Whitner (8th), Bobby Carpenter (16th), Santonio Holmes (25th), and Nick Mangold (29th) were all selected in the first round.

Then a decade later, Joey Bosa (3rd), Ezekiel Elliott (4th), Eli Apple (10th), Taylor Decker (16th), and Darron Lee (20th) were all picked early in the 2016 NFL Draft.

When Okudah is selected, it will mark the fifth straight season that OSU has had multiple players picked in the first round.

Year Pick Player Position Team 2019 2 Nick Bosa DE San Francisco 49ers 2019 15 Dwayne Haskins QB Washington Redskins 2018 4 Denzel Ward CB Cleveland Browns 2018 21 Billy Price C Cincinnati Bengals 2017 11 Marshon Lattimore CB New Orleans Saints 2017 15 Malik Hooker SAF Indianapolis Colts 2017 24 Gareon Conley CB Oakland Raiders 2016 3 Joey Bosa DE San Diego Chargers 2016 4 Ezekiel Elliott RB Dallas Cowboys 2016 10 Eli Apple CB New York Giants 2016 16 Taylor Decker OT Detroit Lions 2016 20 Darron Lee LB New York Jets 2014 15 Ryan Shazier LB Pittsburgh Steelers 2014 31 Bradley Roby CB Denver Broncos 2011 31 Cameron Heyward DE Pittsburgh Steelers 2009 14 Malcolm Jenkins CB New Orleans Saints 2009 31 Beanie Wells RB Arizona Cardinals 2008 6 Vernon Gholston DE New York Jets 2007 9 Ted Ginn, Jr. WR Miami Dolphins 2007 32 Anthony Gonzalez WR Indianapolis Colts 2006 5 A.J. Hawk LB Green Bay Packers 2006 8 Donte Whitner SAF Buffalo Bills 2006 18 Bobby Carpenter LB Dallas Cowboys 2006 25 Santonio Holmes WR Pittsburgh Steelers 2006 29 Nick Mangold C New York Jets 2004 18 Will Smith DE New Orleans Saints 2004 28 Chris Gamble CB Carolina Panthers 2004 29 Michael Jenkins WR Atlanta Falcons 2001 21 Nate Clements CB Buffalo Bills 2001 29 Ryan Pickett DT St. Louis Rams 2000 24 Ahmed Plummer CB San Francisco 49ers 1999 8 David Boston WR Arizona Cardinals 1999 23 Antoine Winfield CB Buffalo Bills 1999 28 Andy Katzenmoyer LB New England Patriots 1997 1 Orlando Pace OT St. Louis Rams 1997 3 Shawn Springs CB Seattle Seahawks 1996 7 Terry Glenn WR New England Patriots 1996 9 Rickey Dudley TE Oakland Raiders 1996 14 Eddie George RB Houston Oilers 1995 8 Joey Galloway WR Seattle Seahawks 1995 24 Korey Stringer OT Minnesota Vikings 1995 30 Craig Powell LB Cleveland Browns 1994 1 Dan Wilkinson DT Cincinnati Bengals 1993 21 Robert Smith RB Minnesota Vikings 1992 22 Alonzo Spellman DE Chicago Bears 1991 19 Vinnie Clark CB Green Bay Packers 1988 16 Eric Kumerow DE Miami Dolphins 1986 10 Keith Byars RB Miami Dolphins 1985 12 Jim Lachey OT San Diego Chargers 1984 27 William Roberts OG New York Giants 1982 4 Art Schlichter QB Baltimore Colts 1979 1 Tom Cousineau LB Buffalo Bills 1978 4 Chris Ward OT New York Jets 1977 23 Bob Brudzinski LB Los Angeles Rams 1976 21 Tim Fox DB New England Patriots 1976 24 Archie Griffin RB Cincinnati Bengals 1975 12 Kurt Schumacher OG New Orleans Saints 1975 20 Doug France OT Los Angeles Rams 1975 24 Neil Colzie DB Oakland Raiders 1974 3 John Hicks OT New York Giants 1974 13 Rick Middleton LB New Orleans Saints 1974 14 Randy Gradishar LB Denver Broncos 1971 9 John Brockington RB Green Bay Packers 1971 19 Jack Tatum DB Oakland Raiders 1971 24 Leo Hayden RB Minnesota Vikings 1969 14 Rufus Mayes OT Chicago Bears 1969 26 Dave Foley OT New York Jets 1964 Paul Warfield WR Cleveland Browns 1963 Daryl Sanders OT Detroit Lions 1963 Bob Vogel OT Baltimore Colts 1962 Bob Ferguson FB Pittsburgh Steelers 1961 Tom Matte RB Baltimore Colts 1960 Birtho Arnold OL Buffalo Bills 1960 Jim Houston LB Cleveland Browns 1960 Bob White FB Houston Oilers 1959 Don Clark RB Chicago Bears 1959 Dan James OT San Francisco 49ers 1957 Jim Parker OT Baltimore Colts 1956 Hopalong Cassady RB Detroit Lions 1950 Fred Morrison FB Chicago Bears 1938 Jim McDonald DB Philadelphia Eagles