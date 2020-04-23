Football The Latest

Ohio State Now Has More First Round NFL Draft Picks Than Any Other School

by Tony Gerdeman0 comments
Chase Young Ohio State

There are constant debates online about which college football program can claim the designation of “Wide Receiver U” or “Linebacker U.”

But after the Washington Redskins selected Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night, one debate is now over: Ohio State is officially “First Round U.”

Young is the 82nd former Buckeye selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in history. That breaks a tie with USC for the most of any college program.

Behind the Trojans (81), Notre Dame entered the 2020 Draft with 69 first-round selections all-time. Miami was fourth with 65, followed by Alabama (64), Florida (53), and Oklahoma (47). Michigan and Tennessee are tied for eighth with 46 each.

While Young was the first Buckeye to hear his name called on Thursday evening, he’s not expected to be the last. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah will likely add to the Buckeyes’ total shortly.

Cornerback Damon Arnette and running back JK Dobbins are also considered potential first-round picks.

Halfback Jim McDonald was the first Buckeye to ever go in the top round of the NFL’s Draft. He was the No. 2 overall pick in 1938.

Twice, the Bucks have had five players selected in the first round of a single season.

In 2006, AJ Hawk (6th overall), Donte Whitner (8th), Bobby Carpenter (16th), Santonio Holmes (25th), and Nick Mangold (29th) were all selected in the first round.

Then a decade later, Joey Bosa (3rd), Ezekiel Elliott (4th), Eli Apple (10th), Taylor Decker (16th), and Darron Lee (20th) were all picked early in the 2016 NFL Draft.

When Okudah is selected, it will mark the fifth straight season that OSU has had multiple players picked in the first round.

YearPickPlayerPositionTeam
20192Nick BosaDESan Francisco 49ers
201915Dwayne HaskinsQBWashington Redskins
20184Denzel WardCBCleveland Browns
201821Billy PriceCCincinnati Bengals
201711Marshon LattimoreCBNew Orleans Saints
201715Malik HookerSAFIndianapolis Colts
201724Gareon ConleyCBOakland Raiders
20163Joey BosaDESan Diego Chargers
20164Ezekiel ElliottRBDallas Cowboys
201610Eli AppleCBNew York Giants
201616Taylor DeckerOTDetroit Lions
201620Darron LeeLBNew York Jets
201415Ryan ShazierLBPittsburgh Steelers
201431Bradley RobyCBDenver Broncos
201131Cameron HeywardDEPittsburgh Steelers
200914Malcolm JenkinsCBNew Orleans Saints
200931Beanie WellsRBArizona Cardinals
20086Vernon GholstonDENew York Jets
20079Ted Ginn, Jr.WRMiami Dolphins
200732Anthony GonzalezWRIndianapolis Colts
20065A.J. HawkLBGreen Bay Packers
20068Donte WhitnerSAFBuffalo Bills
200618Bobby CarpenterLBDallas Cowboys
200625Santonio HolmesWRPittsburgh Steelers
200629Nick MangoldCNew York Jets
200418Will SmithDENew Orleans Saints
200428Chris GambleCBCarolina Panthers
200429Michael JenkinsWRAtlanta Falcons
200121Nate ClementsCBBuffalo Bills
200129Ryan PickettDTSt. Louis Rams
200024Ahmed PlummerCBSan Francisco 49ers
19998David BostonWRArizona Cardinals
199923Antoine WinfieldCBBuffalo Bills
199928Andy KatzenmoyerLBNew England Patriots
19971Orlando PaceOTSt. Louis Rams
19973Shawn SpringsCBSeattle Seahawks
19967Terry GlennWRNew England Patriots
19969Rickey DudleyTEOakland Raiders
199614Eddie GeorgeRBHouston Oilers
19958Joey GallowayWRSeattle Seahawks
199524Korey StringerOTMinnesota Vikings
199530Craig PowellLBCleveland Browns
19941Dan WilkinsonDTCincinnati Bengals
199321Robert SmithRBMinnesota Vikings
199222Alonzo SpellmanDEChicago Bears
199119Vinnie ClarkCBGreen Bay Packers
198816Eric KumerowDEMiami Dolphins
198610Keith ByarsRBMiami Dolphins
198512Jim LacheyOTSan Diego Chargers
198427William RobertsOGNew York Giants
19824Art SchlichterQBBaltimore Colts
19791Tom CousineauLBBuffalo Bills
19784Chris WardOTNew York Jets
197723Bob BrudzinskiLBLos Angeles Rams
197621Tim FoxDBNew England Patriots
197624Archie GriffinRBCincinnati Bengals
197512Kurt SchumacherOGNew Orleans Saints
197520Doug FranceOTLos Angeles Rams
197524Neil ColzieDBOakland Raiders
19743John HicksOTNew York Giants
197413Rick MiddletonLBNew Orleans Saints
197414Randy GradisharLBDenver Broncos
19719John BrockingtonRBGreen Bay Packers
197119Jack TatumDBOakland Raiders
197124Leo HaydenRBMinnesota Vikings
196914Rufus MayesOTChicago Bears
196926Dave FoleyOTNew York Jets
1964Paul WarfieldWRCleveland Browns
1963Daryl SandersOTDetroit Lions
1963Bob VogelOTBaltimore Colts
1962Bob FergusonFBPittsburgh Steelers
1961Tom MatteRBBaltimore Colts
1960Birtho ArnoldOLBuffalo Bills
1960Jim HoustonLBCleveland Browns
1960Bob WhiteFBHouston Oilers
1959Don ClarkRBChicago Bears
1959Dan JamesOTSan Francisco 49ers
1957Jim ParkerOTBaltimore Colts
1956Hopalong CassadyRBDetroit Lions
1950Fred MorrisonFBChicago Bears
1938Jim McDonaldDBPhiladelphia Eagles
