Ohio State Point Guard CJ Walker Putting His Name Into NBA Draft Process

Ohio State fourth-year junior point guard CJ Walker is entering his name into the NBA draft process according to Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann.

Per Holtmann, Walker is seeking feedback from the NBA, much like Kaleb Wesson received a year ago. Despite adding his name into the draft mix, Walker is still planning to return next season to lead the Buckeyes once again.

“I don’t want anybody to overreact,” Holtmann said. “He fully expects and plans to come back and lead our team. But I think that’s a right that every player has, and we support him in that to just kind of gather information. I think CJ’s doing a little bit of what what Kaleb did last year in terms of gathering information.”

Players can declare for the NBA draft and even hire an agent, but if they pull out of the draft in time, they can return to school. While taking part in this process, the players will gain feedback from the NBA on their likelihood to be drafted. They will also receive feedback on what they could do to improve their chances of being drafted the next year instead.

When Kaleb Wesson entered the NBA draft process a year ago, he got feedback that he utilized to make himself a better overall player. He has entered his name into the draft once again, but is not expected to return to Ohio State.

Walker is hoping to receive similar feedback that can then help him improve in his final season in the college game.

As a redshirt junior this past season, Walker started 29 of the Buckeyes’ 31 games, averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 assists per game. After sitting out the 2018-2019 season following a transfer, Walker got better as the season went on and he gained his footing as a leader on the court.

Walker scored in double digits in each of Ohio State’s final six games, after having just eight such performances over the first 25 games of the season. He also averaged nearly 4.5 assists per game in that stretch.