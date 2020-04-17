Ryan Day Likes What Trey Sermon Will Bring to Buckeyes

Trey Sermon rushed for 2,076 yards in his three seasons at Oklahoma, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and scoring 25 total touchdowns. Sermon was also an effective receiver and pass blocker, all of which made him a coveted target once he hit the transfer portal last month.

A little over a week before Sermon hit the portal, the Buckeyes suffered a blow at running back when redshirt sophomore Master Teague injured his Achilles tendon. Combine that with sophomore Marcus Crowley still recovering from an ACL tear, and the pursuit of Sermon made perfect sense.

“Master getting hurt here in the spring put us behind the eight ball a little bit in terms of depth,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said this week. “And then Marcus Crowley coming off the ACL. So when Trey became available, we did a lot of research, made a lot of calls. The people at Oklahoma had such great things to say about him.”

Not only did they inquire about Sermon the person and player, but also about his health. On the same weekend that Crowley went down with his season-ending knee injury, Sermon suffered one as well. Sermon’s injury wasn’t as bad as Crowley’s, but it still ended up bringing an end to his Oklahoma career.

Ohio State did not have the ability to bring Sermon in for a physical check-up on his knee, so they relied on information from OU regarding the injury as well. Day and his staff asked the questions and OU head coach Lincoln Riley and his staff were forthcoming every step of the way.

The only real questions for OSU were the injuries and what kind of teammate Sermon was because they had seen first-hand what kind of running back he was in 2017 as a true freshman.

In the Sooners’ 31-16 win at Ohio State, Sermon touched the ball 20 times for 85 yards, scoring on a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“We know, we played against him and we saw what he could do on the field. I mean, he’s a really good player,” Day said. “But off the field, just again, the people who know him have such great things to say about him. A very good student. He was Academic All-Big 12.”

Day and running backs coach Tony Alford did as much as they could to get to know Sermon, at least in the age of the quarantine.

“It was hard because we don’t really have an opportunity to spend face to face time with him,” Day said. “But we did the best we could through teleconferencing and kind of the way these last couple of months have been during the quarantine and tried to build that relationship up.

“And I’ve been very, very impressed with our conversations with him. It’s great to get a mature young man like Trey is in the program and I know our team’s gonna take him with welcome arms. And I’ve just been very impressed with the running back room and how they’ve already really taken him in. And that goes to show you the culture of our team.”

And as to what Trey Sermon can bring to the Buckeyes once they get back out on the football field?

There are very few questions marks about that.

“He can do a lot of things. I mean, he’s big, strong, powerful, has got good feet in the hole, he can break tackles, he can run routes out of the backfield, he can pass protect,” Day said. “Again, he’s another versatile guy, strong, powerful. And he’s very intelligent, just talking to him and understanding his football IQ. So we’re fired up he’s a Buckeye.”