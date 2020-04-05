Ohio State Sophomore Guard Luther Muhammad Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State sophomore guard Luther Muhammad has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed on Sunday.

Muhammad served a one-game suspension this past season, which was handed down by head coach Chris Holtmann due to a failure to meet the team’s standards and rules.

Because of his solid defense, Muhammad started 56 of the 64 games in which he played. Muhammad saw his scoring average decline from 7.6 points per game as a freshman to 7.0 points per game this past season. His minutes, field goal attempts, free throw attempts, rebounds, and assists all dipped below his freshman numbers as well.

Muhammad shot 38.3% from the field this past season and 34.7% from three, and never advanced as much as was expected offensively.

He now becomes the second member of the 2018 signing class to transfer, joining post player Jaedon Ledee, who transferred after his freshman season.

Muhammad is also another departure for Holtmann this offseason. Freshman point guard DJ Carton announced his transfer already, and it has been reported that freshman forward Alonzo Gaffney is possibly leaving as well. And junior center Kaleb Wesson announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft this past week.

The Buckeyes continue to remain in the market for transfer guards, though they may now need somebody eligible to play immediately.

Holtmann did sign one guard in the 2020 recruiting class in 4-star shooting guard Eugene Brown out of Georgia. Brown was the No. 112 player in the nation and No. 22 shooting guard.

Without Muhammad, the Buckeyes will rely more on classmate Duane Washington, who emerged as one of the team’s top scorers, as well as a surprisingly viable backup point guard.

Overall, however, the Buckeyes do not currently have what would be considered a deep backcourt. With Washington and returning point guard CJ Walker, the starters appear set. The return of Musa Jallow will help, as will the continued development of Justin Ahrens.

Next year’s squad is looking to be wing-heavy, but no doubt interesting all the same.