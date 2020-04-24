Ohio State’s 2015 Roster Has Now Produced 12 First-Round Draft Picks

When Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, he became the 12th member of the Buckeyes’ 2015 team to be drafted in the first round.

Not having the time or capacity to find out if that is a record nationally for any one-year roster, I guess we’ll just have to assume this is very, very impressive.

Here is the breakdown of each of those dozen first-round picks.

2016 Draft

DE Joey Bosa, No. 3 overall

RB Ezekiel Elliott, No. 4 overall

CB Eli Apple, No. 10 overall

OT Taylor Decker, No. 16 overall

LB Darron Lee, No. 20 overall

2017 Draft

CB Marshon Lattimore, No. 11 overall

SAF Malik Hooker, No. 15 overall

CB Gareon Conley, No. 24 overall

2018 Draft

CB Denzel Ward, No. 4 overall

OC Billy Price, No. 21 overall

2020 Draft

QB Joe Burrow, No. 1 overall

CB Damon Arnette, No. 19 overall

The 2015 roster has had five Top 10 picks and four Top 5 picks, which is pretty ridiculous by itself. Things get even more unbelievable when you look at the players who were drafted outside of the first round.

Receivers Michael Thomas, Curtis Samuel, and Parris Campbell were all taken in the second round, as were linebacker Raekwon McMillan, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, and safety Vonn Bell.

Thomas is only on pace for the most prolific receiving career in NFL history, in case you’ve missed it.

The third round features NFL fixtures in Miami linebacker Jerome Baker, Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, Redskins receiver Terry McLaurin, and Vikings offensive lineman Pat Elflein. That round has also had receiver Braxton Miller, tight end Nick Vannett, and defensive tackles Adolphus Washington and Dre’Mont Jones.

Hubbard, by the way, currently has more sacks than anybody else in his draft class (2018).

The fourth round features defensive end Jalyn Holmes, linebacker Joshua Perry, and quarterback Cardale Jones. The fifth round has offensive lineman Jamarco Jones, the sixth round has offensive lineman Isaiah Prince, and the seventh round has receiver Noah Brown and running back Mike Weber.

Total all of those names up, and the 2015 roster has now produced 12 first rounders, six second rounders, eight third rounders, three fourth rounders, one fifth rounder, one sixth rounder, and two seventh rounders.

Or 33 draft picks on a scholarship roster of 85 players.

There are still more to come in the next six rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft as well.

Receiver KJ Hill will be selected, as will defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton. And guys like tight end Rashod Berry, offensive lineman Branden Bowen, and defensive tackles Jashon Cornell and Robert Landers could add to the total as well.

And the 2015 roster isn’t quite done, as linebacker Justin Hilliard is going to be playing a sixth year in college ball this year.

Could he make it a Baker’s Dozen in the first round for the Buckeyes?

Would anybody even be surprised at this point?

[You can connect with Tony Gerdeman about this article or anything else on your Buckeye mind by joining him at Subtext. Your first 14 days are free and if you follow this link, the first 50 subscribers will get the entire first month free.]