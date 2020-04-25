Rams Select Jordan Fuller In Sixth Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday. Fuller went with the 199th pick overall. He is the eighth Buckeye to be selected so far.

Fuller was a very reliable three-year starter for the Buckeyes and a true quarterback of the defense.

He was an All-Big Ten selection last year by both the coaches and the media. Fuller finished with 62 tackles and two interceptions in 2019. He tied for the tackles lead in 2018 with 81 and was two of the lead in 2017 with 70.

Fuller was a three-time Academic All-American and was a finalist for the Lott IMPACT award as a senior.

A 4-star prospect out of Old Tappan High School in Westwood, New Jersey, Fuller was the No. 6 Athlete in the nation and the No. 134 player overall in the 2016 recruiting class. He arrived at Ohio State as a cornerback, but was moved to safety almost immediately and was quickly a backup at safety as a true freshman before taking over for All-American safety Malik Hooker in 2017.

The Rams have drafted several Buckeye safeties over the years, including Christian Bryant in 2014, Jermale Hines in 2011, and Steve Bellisari in 2002. They also selected Pro Football Hall of Famer and Ohio State great Orlando Pace with the No. 1 overall pick in 1997.

More on Jordan Fuller

§ Named school’s 22nd NFF Scholar-Athlete and three-times earned Academic All-America accolades

§ Led the team in tackles in 2018, second in 2017 and third in 2019 and totaled 224 career tackles

§ Also recorded five interceptions, including twice against Michigan (2018 and 2017), and 10 pass break-ups for 15 total passes defensed

§ First-team all-Big Ten safety as a senior when he totaled 62 tackles, two interceptions and four PBUs

§ Played in 53 games and started 40 games and three times Ohio State won the outright Big Ten Conference championship

§ Team captain in 2018 and 2019

§ Nearing completion of his degree in business marketing