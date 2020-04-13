Recruiter Rankings: A Familiar Face Makes An Appearance

There were not many commitments among the top 25 recruiters last week, as only one top 25 coach made a sizable jump, and just three new coaches joined the ranks.

Nobody is yet contesting the Ohio State coaches, who have given the Buckeyes the No. 1 class in the nation to this point.

The top eight coaches overall remained unchanged, led by OSU assistants Tony Alford and Brian Hartline in the top two spots, respectively.

The newest addition to the top 10 was Tennessee receivers coach Tee Martin, who jumped from 16 to 9 thanks to the commitment of 3-star Alabama tight end Roc Taylor on Friday. Taylor, a 6-foot-4 205-pound prospect, is the No. 17 tight end in the nation and committed to the Vols over offers from Florida and Arkansas.

Martin now jumps Florida defensive line coach David Turner as the top recruiter in the SEC. We’ll see how long Martin can keep the top spot.

The biggest jump, however, came from a very familiar face — former Ohio State offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who currently holds that same position at Michigan.

Warinner went from outside the top 25 and unranked previously to 11th in the current standings.

What changed?

Four-star Detroit Cass Tech center Raheem Anderson committed to Michigan, giving Warinner three 4-star offensive linemen in the 2021 class. Anderson is the No. 3 center in the composite and the No. 211 player overall. He also held offers from Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, and Michigan State.

Warinner has been criticized as a recruiter in the past, but he appears to be doing pretty well at the moment, though there are still three in-state 4-star offensive linemen looking around at other schools.

The other two new inclusions into the top 25 are Penn State assistants Tim Banks (DC) and Tyler Bowen (TE).

We will talk about Banks below among the Big Ten recruiter rankings. Bowen jumped into the fray at No. 20 nationally thanks to Friday’s commitment of 4-star athlete Zakee Wheatley out of Severn, Maryland. Wheatley is the No. 21 athlete in the composite and the No. 308 player overall. He committed to Penn State over offers from Boston College, Indiana, Duke, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Rutgers.

Here is the current Top 25 nationally.

Rank Coach Univ Pos Commits Avg Pts Pvs Change 1 Tony Alford Ohio St RB 5 94.57 75.05 1 – 2 Brian Hartline Ohio St WR 4 97.52 64.1 2 – 3 Chris Haering Wisc ST 5 89.58 62.46 3 – 4 Kerry Coombs Ohio St DB 4 91.97 62.29 4 – 5 Sherrone Moore UM TE 3 96.17 57.22 5 – 6 Al Washington Ohio St LB 4 96.11 57.18 6 – 7 Jay Bateman UNC CoDC 5 90.29 56.02 7 – 8 Stephen Field Miami TE 5 87.51 54.8 8 – 9 Tee Martin Tennessee WR 4 88.2 53.12 16 +7 10 Larry Johnson Ohio St DL 2 97.99 52.91 9 -1 11 Ed Warinner UM OL 3 93.48 52.72 NR NR 12 David Turner UF DL 3 90.27 52.21 10 -2 13 Mike Yurcich Texas OC 2 97.59 52.06 11 -2 14 Robert Gillespie UNC RB 3 90.54 51.54 12 -2 15 Lonnie Galloway UNC WR 3 92.41 50.98 13 -2 16 Mike Elston ND DL 3 93.8 50.06 15 -2 17 Tim Banks Penn St DC 3 89.36 48.96 NR NR 18 Fran Brown Rutgers DB 7 86.04 48.65 15 -3 19 Jeff Scott USF HC 2 94.76 46.82 17 -2 20 Tyler Bowen Penn St TE 2 93.8 45.27 NR NR 21 Tim Brewster UF TE 3 91.74 44.92 18 -3 22 Christian Robinson UF LB 2 92.08 41.74 19 -3 23 Augie Hoffman Rutgers RB 3 86.11 41.16 20 -3 24 James Coley TAMU TE 2 97.89 40.93 21 -3 25 Don Brown UM DC 3 89.36 40.67 25 –

The top 10 in the Big Ten — and yes, we actually limit it to 10 — is largely unchanged, save for the inclusion of Ed Warinner and Tim Banks, and the drop of Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown from eighth to tenth.

Warinner debuts at No. 8, with Banks one spot behind him.

Banks this past week received three commitments from Michigan defenders– two of whom ssheld offers from the University of Michigan.

The first commitment for Banks was No. 10 safety Jaylen Reed, who is the No. 237 player overall. Michigan wasn’t listed as one of his offers, but schools like Georgia, Florida State, Florida, USC, Oregon, and Tennessee had extended offers.

The second and third commitments came at the same time and from twin brothers Kalen and Kobe King.

The Kings attend Detroit Cass Tech and both are reported to have held Michigan offers. Kalen is the No. 24 cornerback nationally and the No. 328 player overall. Kobe is a 3-star linebacker, ranked the No. 20 inside linebacker and No. 452 player overall.

The Big Ten standings are below, and once again, Ohio State has five coaches among the top 10 in the rankings.

Rank Coach Univ Pos Commits Avg Pts Pvs Change 1 Tony Alford Ohio St RB 5 94.57 75.05 – – 2 Brian Hartline Ohio St WR 4 97.52 64.1 – – 3 Chris Haering Wisc ST 5 89.58 62.46 – – 4 Kerry Coombs Ohio St DB 4 91.97 62.29 – – 5 Sherrone Moore UM TE 3 96.17 57.22 – – 6 Al Washington Ohio St LB 4 96.11 57.18 – – 7 Larry Johnson Ohio St DL 2 97.99 52.91 – – 8 Ed Warinner UM OL 3 93.48 52.72 NR NR 9 Tim Banks Penn St DC 3 89.36 48.96 NR NR 10 Fran Brown Rutgers DB 7 86.04 48.65 8 -2