Recruiter Rankings: A Michigan Man Making a Move

There is a new sheriff in town when it comes to the college football recruiter rankings.
Or at least a new deputy.
Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore moved up 16 spots to No. 5 in the nation thanks to the commitment of 4-star tight end Louis Hansen out of Needham, Massachusetts. Hansen is the No. 8 tight end in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 187 player overall.
Wolverines’ defensive coordinator Don Brown also moved into the Top 25 this past week with the commitment of 3-star Dedham, Massachusetts linebacker Casey Phinney. Phinney, who is the No. 1,002 player in the nation and No. 40 inside linebacker, chose Michigan over offers from Army, UMass, Princetown, Georgetown, and others.
Tennessee receivers coach (and former BCS National Champion quarterback) Tee Martin also moved into the rankings at No. 16 with a commitment from 3-star Brentwood, Tennessee receiver Walker Merrill. Merrill is the No. 371 player in the nation and the No. 61 receiver in the class.
Those were the only commitments of the week among the top 25 coaches.
Ohio State running back Tony Alford remained at the top of the heap despite not landing a top 10 running back in nearly two weeks. Receivers coach Brian Hartline remains in second, and the third and fourth spots both nationally and in the Big Ten are unchanged as well.
For the second week in a row, five Buckeye assistant coaches remain in the top 10 nationally. Buckeye offensive line coach Greg Studrawa was knocked out of his perch at the No. 25 spot.
|Rank
|Coach
|Univ
|Pos
|Commits
|Avg
|Pts
|Pvs
|Change
|1
|Tony Alford
|Ohio St
|RB
|5
|94.57
|75.05
|1
|–
|2
|Brian Hartline
|Ohio St
|WR
|4
|97.52
|64.1
|2
|–
|3
|Chris Haering
|Wisc
|ST
|5
|89.58
|62.46
|3
|–
|4
|Kerry Coombs
|Ohio St
|DB
|4
|91.97
|62.29
|4
|–
|5
|Sherrone Moore
|UM
|TE
|3
|96.17
|57.22
|21
|+16
|6
|Al Washington
|Ohio St
|LB
|4
|96.11
|57.18
|5
|-1
|7
|Jay Bateman
|UNC
|CoDC
|5
|90.29
|56.02
|6
|-1
|8
|Stephen Field
|Miami
|TE
|5
|87.51
|54.8
|7
|-1
|9
|Larry Johnson
|Ohio St
|DL
|2
|97.99
|52.91
|8
|-1
|10
|David Turner
|UF
|DL
|3
|90.27
|52.21
|9
|-1
|11
|Mike Yurcich
|Texas
|OC
|2
|97.59
|52.06
|10
|-1
|12
|Robert Gillespie
|UNC
|RB
|3
|90.54
|51.54
|11
|-1
|13
|Lonnie Galloway
|UNC
|WR
|3
|92.41
|50.98
|12
|-1
|14
|Mike Elston
|ND
|DL
|3
|93.8
|50.06
|13
|-1
|15
|Fran Brown
|Rutgers
|DB
|7
|86.04
|48.65
|14
|-1
|16
|Tee Martin
|Tennessee
|WR
|3
|88.47
|47.02
|NR
|NR
|17
|Jeff Scott
|USF
|HC
|2
|94.76
|46.82
|15
|-2
|18
|Tim Brewster
|UF
|TE
|3
|91.74
|44.92
|16
|-2
|19
|Christian Robinson
|UF
|LB
|2
|92.08
|41.74
|17
|-2
|20
|Augie Hoffman
|Rutgers
|RB
|3
|86.11
|41.16
|18
|-2
|21
|James Coley
|TAMU
|TE
|2
|97.89
|40.93
|19
|-2
|22
|Don Brown
|UM
|DC
|3
|89.36
|40.67
|NR
|NR
|23
|Tommy Thigpen
|UNC
|LB
|3
|93.52
|40.55
|21
|-2
|24
|Todd Bates
|CLEM
|DL
|2
|96.3
|39.96
|22
|-2
|25
|Brian Callahan
|MINN
|OL
|4
|87.31
|39.67
|23
|-2
The Big Ten is slightly changed as well with the jumps of Sherrone Moore and Don Brown. Brown knocked out Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan, who was at No. 10 last week.
|Rank
|Coach
|Univ
|Pos
|Commits
|Avg
|Pts
|Pvs
|Change
|1
|Tony Alford
|Ohio St
|RB
|5
|94.57
|75.05
|1
|–
|2
|Brian Hartline
|Ohio St
|WR
|4
|97.52
|64.1
|2
|–
|3
|Chris Haering
|Wisc
|ST
|5
|89.58
|62.46
|3
|–
|4
|Kerry Coombs
|Ohio St
|DB
|4
|91.97
|62.29
|4
|–
|5
|Sherrone Moore
|UM
|TE
|3
|96.17
|57.22
|9
|4
|6
|Al Washington
|Ohio St
|LB
|4
|96.11
|57.18
|5
|-1
|7
|Larry Johnson
|Ohio St
|DL
|2
|97.99
|52.91
|6
|-1
|8
|Fran Brown
|Rutgers
|DB
|7
|86.04
|48.65
|7
|-1
|9
|Augie Hoffman
|Rutgers
|RB
|3
|86.11
|41.16
|8
|-1
|10
|Don Brown
|UM
|DC
|3
|89.36
|40.67
|NR
|NR