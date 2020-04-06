Football Recruiting The Latest

Recruiter Rankings: A Michigan Man Making a Move

by Tony Gerdeman0 comments
Sherrone Moore Michigan

There is a new sheriff in town when it comes to the college football recruiter rankings.

Or at least a new deputy.

Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore moved up 16 spots to No. 5 in the nation thanks to the commitment of 4-star tight end Louis Hansen out of Needham, Massachusetts. Hansen is the No. 8 tight end in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 187 player overall.

Wolverines’ defensive coordinator Don Brown also moved into the Top 25 this past week with the commitment of 3-star Dedham, Massachusetts linebacker Casey Phinney. Phinney, who is the No. 1,002 player in the nation and No. 40 inside linebacker, chose Michigan over offers from Army, UMass, Princetown, Georgetown, and others.

Tennessee receivers coach (and former BCS National Champion quarterback) Tee Martin also moved into the rankings at No. 16 with a commitment from 3-star Brentwood, Tennessee receiver Walker Merrill. Merrill is the No. 371 player in the nation and the No. 61 receiver in the class.

Those were the only commitments of the week among the top 25 coaches.

Ohio State running back Tony Alford remained at the top of the heap despite not landing a top 10 running back in nearly two weeks. Receivers coach Brian Hartline remains in second, and the third and fourth spots both nationally and in the Big Ten are unchanged as well.

For the second week in a row, five Buckeye assistant coaches remain in the top 10 nationally. Buckeye offensive line coach Greg Studrawa was knocked out of his perch at the No. 25 spot.

RankCoachUnivPosCommitsAvgPtsPvsChange
1Tony AlfordOhio StRB594.5775.051
2Brian HartlineOhio StWR497.5264.12
3Chris HaeringWiscST589.5862.463
4Kerry CoombsOhio StDB491.9762.294
5Sherrone MooreUMTE396.1757.2221+16
6Al WashingtonOhio StLB496.1157.185-1
7Jay BatemanUNCCoDC590.2956.026-1
8Stephen FieldMiamiTE587.5154.87-1
9Larry JohnsonOhio StDL297.9952.918-1
10David TurnerUFDL390.2752.219-1
11Mike YurcichTexasOC297.5952.0610-1
12Robert GillespieUNCRB390.5451.5411-1
13Lonnie GallowayUNCWR392.4150.9812-1
14Mike ElstonNDDL393.850.0613-1
15Fran BrownRutgersDB786.0448.6514-1
16Tee MartinTennesseeWR388.4747.02NRNR
17Jeff ScottUSFHC294.7646.8215-2
18Tim BrewsterUFTE391.7444.9216-2
19Christian RobinsonUFLB292.0841.7417-2
20Augie HoffmanRutgersRB386.1141.1618-2
21James ColeyTAMUTE297.8940.9319-2
22Don BrownUMDC389.3640.67NRNR
23Tommy ThigpenUNCLB393.5240.5521-2
24Todd BatesCLEMDL296.339.9622-2
25Brian CallahanMINNOL487.3139.6723-2

The Big Ten is slightly changed as well with the jumps of Sherrone Moore and Don Brown. Brown knocked out Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan, who was at No. 10 last week.

RankCoachUnivPosCommitsAvgPtsPvsChange
1Tony AlfordOhio StRB594.5775.051
2Brian HartlineOhio StWR497.5264.12
3Chris HaeringWiscST589.5862.463
4Kerry CoombsOhio StDB491.9762.294
5Sherrone MooreUMTE396.1757.2294
6Al WashingtonOhio StLB496.1157.185-1
7Larry JohnsonOhio StDL297.9952.916-1
8Fran BrownRutgersDB786.0448.657-1
9Augie HoffmanRutgersRB386.1141.168-1
10Don BrownUMDC389.3640.67NRNR
[Sherrone Moore photo courtesy MGoBlue.com.]
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *