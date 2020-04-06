Recruiter Rankings: A Michigan Man Making a Move

There is a new sheriff in town when it comes to the college football recruiter rankings.

Or at least a new deputy.

Michigan tight ends coach Sherrone Moore moved up 16 spots to No. 5 in the nation thanks to the commitment of 4-star tight end Louis Hansen out of Needham, Massachusetts. Hansen is the No. 8 tight end in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 187 player overall.

Wolverines’ defensive coordinator Don Brown also moved into the Top 25 this past week with the commitment of 3-star Dedham, Massachusetts linebacker Casey Phinney. Phinney, who is the No. 1,002 player in the nation and No. 40 inside linebacker, chose Michigan over offers from Army, UMass, Princetown, Georgetown, and others.

Tennessee receivers coach (and former BCS National Champion quarterback) Tee Martin also moved into the rankings at No. 16 with a commitment from 3-star Brentwood, Tennessee receiver Walker Merrill. Merrill is the No. 371 player in the nation and the No. 61 receiver in the class.

Those were the only commitments of the week among the top 25 coaches.

Ohio State running back Tony Alford remained at the top of the heap despite not landing a top 10 running back in nearly two weeks. Receivers coach Brian Hartline remains in second, and the third and fourth spots both nationally and in the Big Ten are unchanged as well.

For the second week in a row, five Buckeye assistant coaches remain in the top 10 nationally. Buckeye offensive line coach Greg Studrawa was knocked out of his perch at the No. 25 spot.

Rank Coach Univ Pos Commits Avg Pts Pvs Change 1 Tony Alford Ohio St RB 5 94.57 75.05 1 – 2 Brian Hartline Ohio St WR 4 97.52 64.1 2 – 3 Chris Haering Wisc ST 5 89.58 62.46 3 – 4 Kerry Coombs Ohio St DB 4 91.97 62.29 4 – 5 Sherrone Moore UM TE 3 96.17 57.22 21 +16 6 Al Washington Ohio St LB 4 96.11 57.18 5 -1 7 Jay Bateman UNC CoDC 5 90.29 56.02 6 -1 8 Stephen Field Miami TE 5 87.51 54.8 7 -1 9 Larry Johnson Ohio St DL 2 97.99 52.91 8 -1 10 David Turner UF DL 3 90.27 52.21 9 -1 11 Mike Yurcich Texas OC 2 97.59 52.06 10 -1 12 Robert Gillespie UNC RB 3 90.54 51.54 11 -1 13 Lonnie Galloway UNC WR 3 92.41 50.98 12 -1 14 Mike Elston ND DL 3 93.8 50.06 13 -1 15 Fran Brown Rutgers DB 7 86.04 48.65 14 -1 16 Tee Martin Tennessee WR 3 88.47 47.02 NR NR 17 Jeff Scott USF HC 2 94.76 46.82 15 -2 18 Tim Brewster UF TE 3 91.74 44.92 16 -2 19 Christian Robinson UF LB 2 92.08 41.74 17 -2 20 Augie Hoffman Rutgers RB 3 86.11 41.16 18 -2 21 James Coley TAMU TE 2 97.89 40.93 19 -2 22 Don Brown UM DC 3 89.36 40.67 NR NR 23 Tommy Thigpen UNC LB 3 93.52 40.55 21 -2 24 Todd Bates CLEM DL 2 96.3 39.96 22 -2 25 Brian Callahan MINN OL 4 87.31 39.67 23 -2

The Big Ten is slightly changed as well with the jumps of Sherrone Moore and Don Brown. Brown knocked out Minnesota offensive line coach Brian Callahan, who was at No. 10 last week.

Rank Coach Univ Pos Commits Avg Pts Pvs Change 1 Tony Alford Ohio St RB 5 94.57 75.05 1 – 2 Brian Hartline Ohio St WR 4 97.52 64.1 2 – 3 Chris Haering Wisc ST 5 89.58 62.46 3 – 4 Kerry Coombs Ohio St DB 4 91.97 62.29 4 – 5 Sherrone Moore UM TE 3 96.17 57.22 9 4 6 Al Washington Ohio St LB 4 96.11 57.18 5 -1 7 Larry Johnson Ohio St DL 2 97.99 52.91 6 -1 8 Fran Brown Rutgers DB 7 86.04 48.65 7 -1 9 Augie Hoffman Rutgers RB 3 86.11 41.16 8 -1 10 Don Brown UM DC 3 89.36 40.67 NR NR

[Sherrone Moore photo courtesy MGoBlue.com.]