Silver Bullets Podcast — Coronavirus, “Spring Game,” and Buckeyes in the Draft

With our plans to meet up at the 2020 Ohio State Spring Game dashed, Chip and I finally reconvened anyway to discuss the weirdness we’ve all been living through and several actual football-related topics. Chief among these, obviously, was the NFL Draft and where the outgoing Buckeyes landed. We talk about the surprises both positive and negative and seriously, what were people thinking about when leaving K.J. Hill until the seventh round? Plus the guys who didn’t get drafted are worth discussing as well.

We also touched on Ohio State’s transfer portal movement — in both directions. Trey Sermon is in, Jaelen Gill is out, and there are ramifications from both transfers. We talked about the 10 Michigan draftees and what exactly that says about Jim Harbaugh. Is it a sign he’s doing something right or proof that he’s not? Also, what does it say that his quarterback wasn’t one of those 10? We discuss.

Will there be football this fall? Will it be in full or empty stadiums? Will it be a split schedule with games both in the fall and the following spring? We mull over all of these questions and the short answer is that we don’t know, but there are longer answers on the actual podcast. And remember kids, it’s OK for you to claim Joe Burrow as an Ohio State product, just like it’s OK if Rutgers fans claim Jonah Jackson as a former Scarlet Knight.

If you’ve got any off-season questions you’d like us to answer on our next show, just hit up myself or Chip on Twitter and use the hashtag #SBPMailbag.

