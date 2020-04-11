Six First Rounders Among 13 Former Buckeyes Listed In Latest NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away now, scheduled for a three-day virtual session beginning Thursday April 23 and ending on Saturday April 25, so now feels like a good time to touch base on where the departed Buckeyes are landing in the various mock drafts around ye olde internet.
The first round will be Thursday April 23 in prime time on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday April 24, and then the final four rounds will take place on Saturday April 25.
Each of the three days should feature plenty of former Buckeyes.
In fact, there are six players below who are listed in the first round of at least one mock draft.
In reality, only two of them are a consensus to be selected on the first day (three if you include Joe Burrow, which we have).
Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are in everyone’s mock draft and they could both be gone in the top three picks. Damon Arnette and JK Dobbins are just on the cusp of the first round for some, and included for others. Malik Harrison even squeaks in on one particular mock draft.
Every departed starter from last season is listed below and the only departed senior who doesn’t show up in at least one mock draft that we searched is Austin Mack.
QB Joe Burrow
Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals
Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals
Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals
Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals
Sporting News: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals
Chad Reuter (NFL.com): Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals
DE Chase Young
Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins
Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins
Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins
Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins
Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins
Sporting News: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins
Chad Reuter: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions
CB Jeff Okudah
Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions
Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 5 to Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)
Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 5 to Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)
Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 6 to Detroit Lions (from Chargers)
Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions
Sporting News: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions
Chad Reuter: Round 1, Pick 7 to Carolina Panthers
RB J.K. Dobbins
Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 26 to Miami Dolphins
Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 63 to Kansas City Chiefs
Walter Football: Round 2, Pick 37 to Detroit Lions (from Chargers)
Sporting News: Round 2, Pick 45 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 72 to Arizona Cardinals
Bleacher Report: Round 2, Pick 55 to Baltimore Ravens
Chris Trapasso: Round 2, Pick 37 to Los Angeles Chargers
CB Damon Arnette
Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 32 to Kansas City Chiefs
Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 48 to New York Jets
Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 32 to Kansas City Chiefs
Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 77 to Denver Broncos
Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 93 to Tennessee Titans
Bleacher Report: Round 3, Pick 102 to Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Trapasso: Round 3, Pick 77 to Denver Broncos
LB Malik Harrison
Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 62 to Green Bay Packers
Sporting News: Round 2, Pick 53 to Philadelphia Eagles
Chad Reuter: Round 2, Pick 59 to Seattle Seahawks
Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 163 to Chicago Bears
Bleacher Report: Round 3, Pick 74 to Cleveland Browns
Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 28 to Baltimore Ravens
OL Jonah Jackson
Draftwire: Round 3, Pick 69 to Carolina Panthers
Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 85 to Detroit Lions (from Eagles)
Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 105 to Minnesota Vikings
Walter Football: Round 4, Pick 132 to Minnesota Vikings
Bleacher Report: Round 5, Pick 173 to Miami Dolphins
Chris Trapasso: Round 2, Pick 52 to Los Angeles Rams
WR K.J. Hill
Draftwire: Round 3, Pick 100 to New England Patriots
Walter Football: Round 3, Pick 80 to Las Vegas Raiders
Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 100 to New England Patriots
Chad Reuter: Round 4, Pick 125 to New England Patriots
Bleacher Report: Round 5, Pick 177 to Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Trapasso: Round 3, Pick 98 to New England Patriots
DT DaVon Hamilton
Draftwire: Round 3, Pick 103 to Philadelphia Eagles
Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 102 to Pittsburgh Steelers
Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 90 to Houston Texans
Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 156 to San Francisco 49ers
Bleacher Report: Round 5, Pick 156 to San Francisco 49ers
Chris Trapasso: Round 3, Pick 82 to Dallas Cowboys
SAF Jordan Fuller
Walter Football: Round 4, Pick 131 to Arizona Cardinals
Sporting News: Round 6, Pick 188 to Buffalo Bills (from Browns)
Bleacher Report: Round 7, Pick 221 to Carolina Panthers
Chris Trapasso: Round 6, Pick 185 to Miami Dolphins
WR Binjimen Victor
Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 177 to Kansas City Chiefs
OL Branden Bowen
Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 171 to Houston Texans
DT Robert Landers
Chris Trapasso: Round 6, Pick 201 to Buffalo Bills
3 Responses
Can’t understand why they don’t draft buckeyes that good buisness…
And of course no one projected to be drafted by the Browns, because the Browns still do not accept that quality football players come from OSU. Same deranged style of thinking that led them to fire head coach Bill Belichik as unproductive.
Just one — Malik Harrison in the Bleacher Report draft. I had a typo in there originally.