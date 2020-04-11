Six First Rounders Among 13 Former Buckeyes Listed In Latest NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft is less than two weeks away now, scheduled for a three-day virtual session beginning Thursday April 23 and ending on Saturday April 25, so now feels like a good time to touch base on where the departed Buckeyes are landing in the various mock drafts around ye olde internet.

The first round will be Thursday April 23 in prime time on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday April 24, and then the final four rounds will take place on Saturday April 25.

Each of the three days should feature plenty of former Buckeyes.

In fact, there are six players below who are listed in the first round of at least one mock draft.

In reality, only two of them are a consensus to be selected on the first day (three if you include Joe Burrow, which we have).

Chase Young and Jeff Okudah are in everyone’s mock draft and they could both be gone in the top three picks. Damon Arnette and JK Dobbins are just on the cusp of the first round for some, and included for others. Malik Harrison even squeaks in on one particular mock draft.

Every departed starter from last season is listed below and the only departed senior who doesn’t show up in at least one mock draft that we searched is Austin Mack.

QB Joe Burrow

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Sporting News: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Chad Reuter (NFL.com): Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

DE Chase Young

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Sporting News: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Chad Reuter: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

CB Jeff Okudah

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 5 to Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)

Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 5 to Detroit Lions (from Dolphins)

Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 6 to Detroit Lions (from Chargers)

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

Sporting News: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

Chad Reuter: Round 1, Pick 7 to Carolina Panthers

RB J.K. Dobbins

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 26 to Miami Dolphins

Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 63 to Kansas City Chiefs

Walter Football: Round 2, Pick 37 to Detroit Lions (from Chargers)

Sporting News: Round 2, Pick 45 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 72 to Arizona Cardinals

Bleacher Report: Round 2, Pick 55 to Baltimore Ravens

Chris Trapasso: Round 2, Pick 37 to Los Angeles Chargers

CB Damon Arnette

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 32 to Kansas City Chiefs

Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 48 to New York Jets

Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 32 to Kansas City Chiefs

Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 77 to Denver Broncos

Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 93 to Tennessee Titans

Bleacher Report: Round 3, Pick 102 to Pittsburgh Steelers

Chris Trapasso: Round 3, Pick 77 to Denver Broncos

LB Malik Harrison

Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 62 to Green Bay Packers

Sporting News: Round 2, Pick 53 to Philadelphia Eagles

Chad Reuter: Round 2, Pick 59 to Seattle Seahawks

Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 163 to Chicago Bears

Bleacher Report: Round 3, Pick 74 to Cleveland Browns

Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 28 to Baltimore Ravens

OL Jonah Jackson

Draftwire: Round 3, Pick 69 to Carolina Panthers

Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 85 to Detroit Lions (from Eagles)

Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 105 to Minnesota Vikings

Walter Football: Round 4, Pick 132 to Minnesota Vikings

Bleacher Report: Round 5, Pick 173 to Miami Dolphins

Chris Trapasso: Round 2, Pick 52 to Los Angeles Rams

WR K.J. Hill

Draftwire: Round 3, Pick 100 to New England Patriots

Walter Football: Round 3, Pick 80 to Las Vegas Raiders

Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 100 to New England Patriots

Chad Reuter: Round 4, Pick 125 to New England Patriots

Bleacher Report: Round 5, Pick 177 to Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Trapasso: Round 3, Pick 98 to New England Patriots

DT DaVon Hamilton

Draftwire: Round 3, Pick 103 to Philadelphia Eagles

Sporting News: Round 3, Pick 102 to Pittsburgh Steelers

Chad Reuter: Round 3, Pick 90 to Houston Texans

Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 156 to San Francisco 49ers

Bleacher Report: Round 5, Pick 156 to San Francisco 49ers

Chris Trapasso: Round 3, Pick 82 to Dallas Cowboys

SAF Jordan Fuller

Walter Football: Round 4, Pick 131 to Arizona Cardinals

Sporting News: Round 6, Pick 188 to Buffalo Bills (from Browns)

Bleacher Report: Round 7, Pick 221 to Carolina Panthers

Chris Trapasso: Round 6, Pick 185 to Miami Dolphins

WR Binjimen Victor

Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 177 to Kansas City Chiefs

OL Branden Bowen

Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 171 to Houston Texans

DT Robert Landers

Chris Trapasso: Round 6, Pick 201 to Buffalo Bills