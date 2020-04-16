The Most Recent Buckeye From Each Ohio County

Since its first season in 1890, Ohio State football has been built on a foundation of players from within the state of Ohio.

As the program grew into a regional player, and then blossomed into a national powerhouse, playing for the Buckeyes became a dream for most kids who ever stepped on a pee wee field in the state.

While recent seasons have seen the Buckeyes shift to a more national focus in recruiting, there is still a solid base of the team’s talent that comes from within the state’s borders.

The runaway winner for the county that has produced the most 2020 Buckeyes is Hamilton County, where Cincinnati is located. There are 11 Buckeyes who list somewhere in Hamilton County as their hometown. Franklin County (Columbus) is second with six.

This year’s team also features at least one player from a part of the state that hadn’t produced a Buckeye in decades.

True freshman offensive tackle Trey Leroux is from Norwalk, Ohio, in Huron County. He’s the first scholarship player from there since Thomas Waugh in 1979, and the first player from there at all since walk-on Carlos Luna in 1990.

If current 2021 OSU commitments end up signing and enrolling, several counties could soon have their first scholarship Buckeye in several years including Summit (2018), Stark (2017), Portage (2011), and Lawrence (2009).

A few points of order before we dive into the chart. First, players are categorized by the hometown they are listed with on the official team roster. So while senior OT Thayer Munford played his high school football at Massillon Washington, he’s listed with the players from Hamilton County because his listed hometown is Cincinnati.

All hometowns are pulled directly from the official team rosters from 1960-present here, and prior to 1960 here. Those earlier records are incomplete, but they are the best official records available.

Last year’s edition of this feature only went back to 1960 or so. This is a more comprehensive update. With that said, this is not an exact science. It’s possible that in reading through a century worth of rosters, someone was missed. If so, please leave a comment below.

In the case of players whose hometown is split between multiple counties, a good-faith effort has been made to determine which county his high school was located in and place him there.

All players listed below are the most recent scholarship player from one of Ohio’s 88 counties. If there has been a walk-on player from a county more recently than the most recent scholarship player, that walk-on is listed with an asterisk.

Here are the counties without a player listed: Adams, Brown, Holmes, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow. A similar feature ran last year, and a number of readers provided suggestions on players from some of those counties.

One suggestion was George Putnam from Holmes County on the 1915 team. The 1915 roster lists only “Putnam” with no further information, and a search of Newspapers.com turned up no details on Putnam.

For now, such players are not listed unless they are officially documented somewhere.

Another reader mentioned Jim Patchell from Batavia, Ohio, who was the most recent player from Clermont County when he played in 1922. Because the 1922 roster is online and includes hometowns, he is now included.

There was also a lot of response last year about why additional players weren’t included. Please note that this is “The Most Recent Buckeye From Each Ohio County” and not “Every Buckeye From Each Ohio County.” So if there is a player on the 2020 team from a county, we’re not also listing every guy from there who played in 1997.

County Player Year Adams None Allen Alphonso Townsend 2000 Ashland Jim Palmer 1989 Ashtabula Austin Clutter *

Mick Shoaf 2016 *

1991 Athens Joe Burrow 2017 Auglaize Blake Pfenning *

Mike Madigan 2018 *

1985 Belmont Brent Welch *

Joey Galloway 2000 *

1994 Brown None Butler Jalin Marshall 2015 Carroll Chad Hoobler 2005 Champaign Tony Locke *

Greg Rogan 2000 *

1987 Clark John Adams *

Steve Pavelka *

Dee Miller 2002 *

2002 *

1998 Clermont Jim Patchell 1922 Clinton Gary Williams 1982 Columbiana Dan Beatty

Rich Huffman 1990

1990 Coshocton Karl Sturtz 1950 Crawford Derek Erwin *

Neil Hawkins 2011 *

1993 Cuyahoga Tommy Eichenberg

Jaylen Harris

Tyreke Smith 2020

2020

2020 Darke Paul Bunnell 1959 Defiance Mark Haver * 1985 * Delaware Zach Harrison 2020 Erie Chris Kuhn *

Brandon Schnittker 2020 *

2005 Fairfield Ty Hamilton 2020 Fayette Nathan Williams 2012 Franklin Jonathon Cooper

Jaelen Gill

Gunnar Hoak

Roen McCullough

C.J. Saunders

Marcus Williamson 2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Fulton Dave Purdy 1974 Gallia Bruce Smith *

William Eachus 1970 *

1966 Geauga Tyson Walter 2000 Greene Zach Domicone 2012 Guernsey Bill Andrews 1982 Hamilton Jerron Cage

Drue Chrisman

Jake Hausmann

Darrion Henry-Young

Justin Hilliard

Jakob James 2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Paris Johnson

Thayer Munford

Joe Royer

Jake Seibert

Miyan Williams 2020

2020

2020

2020

2020 Hancock Jason Weihrauch *

Josh Huston 2006 *

2005 Hardin Bo Hurley *

Tom Lease 1992 *

1991 Harrison David Mazeroski * 1973 * Henry Daniel Dye *

Gary Sloan 2007 *

1970 Highland Lee Morehead 1962 Hocking Derek Harden 2006 Holmes None Huron Trey Leroux 2020 Jackson Terry Ervin 1967 Jefferson Najee Murray 2012 Knox Russell Doup *

Jim Stillwagon 2014 *

1970 Lake Luke Farrell

Ryan Jacoby

Noah Potter 2020

2020

2020 Lawrence Marcus Williams 2009 Licking Storm Klein 2011 Logan Jeremy Miller *

Howard Lambert 2002 *

1961 Lorain Demario McCall 2020 Lucas Dallas Gant 2020 Madison Andre Tyree 2005 Mahoning Tate Duarte *

Bryan Kristan *

Billy Price 2018 *

2018 *

2017 Marion Devlin McDaniel *

Nate Stead 2016 *

2002 Medina Kyle Berger 2015 Meigs Mike Chancey 1989 Mercer Adam Homan 2012 Miami Ben Schmiesing *

Brandon Saine 2020 *

2010 Monroe None Montgomery Josh Myers 2020 Morgan None Morrow None Muskingum Logan Hittle *

Buster Howe 2019 *

1990 Noble Michael Keeton * 1975 * Ottawa Ben St. John *

Rollo Sidell 2013 *

1952 Paulding Bryan Gray *

Joseph Robinson 2008 *

1978 Perry Dan Finck 1992 Pickaway Josh McDanel *

Tony Cooper 2001 *

1984 Pike Dane Bartley *

Ed Thompson 1984 *

1976 Portage Aaron Cox *

Adam Bellamy 2020 *

2011 Preble Fred Ridder 1987 Putnam Gavin Cupp 2020 Richland Cade Stover 2020 Ross Drew Basil 2013 Sandusky Nathan Schwartz *

Tim Anderson 2006 *

2003 Scioto Tyler Gerald 2016 Seneca Tony Eisenhard 1999 Shelby Jordan Hoewischer *

C.M. Zaenglein 2005 *

1922 Stark Austin Kutscher *

Phillip Thomas *

Eric Glover-Williams 2020 *

2020 *

2017 Summit Owen Fankhouser *

Dante Booker

Parris Campbell 2019 *

2018

2018 Trumbull Patrick Wise *

Shaun Lane 2015 *

2008 Tuscarawas Michael Lawless *

Drew Norman *

Cie Grant 2016 *

2006 *

2002 Union Ben Steele 2001 Van Wert Joel Penton 2006 Vinton Jack Armstrong 1959 Warren Zaid Hamdan *

Jake Ballard 2020 *

2009 Washington Brandon Pahl *

Bernie Brown 2019 *

1981 Wayne Joe Gantz *

Dan Stultz 2009 *

2000 Williams Bill Krill *

Earl Carlin 1984 *

1940 Wood Damon Moore 1998 Wyandot Robert Cole 1956