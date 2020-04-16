Football The Latest

The Most Recent Buckeye From Each Ohio County

by Tom Orr4 comments
Ohio State football players by county

Since its first season in 1890, Ohio State football has been built on a foundation of players from within the state of Ohio.

As the program grew into a regional player, and then blossomed into a national powerhouse, playing for the Buckeyes became a dream for most kids who ever stepped on a pee wee field in the state.

While recent seasons have seen the Buckeyes shift to a more national focus in recruiting, there is still a solid base of the team’s talent that comes from within the state’s borders.

The runaway winner for the county that has produced the most 2020 Buckeyes is Hamilton County, where Cincinnati is located. There are 11 Buckeyes who list somewhere in Hamilton County as their hometown. Franklin County (Columbus) is second with six.

This year’s team also features at least one player from a part of the state that hadn’t produced a Buckeye in decades.

True freshman offensive tackle Trey Leroux is from Norwalk, Ohio, in Huron County. He’s the first scholarship player from there since Thomas Waugh in 1979, and the first player from there at all since walk-on Carlos Luna in 1990.

If current 2021 OSU commitments end up signing and enrolling, several counties could soon have their first scholarship Buckeye in several years including Summit (2018), Stark (2017), Portage (2011), and Lawrence (2009).

A few points of order before we dive into the chart. First, players are categorized by the hometown they are listed with on the official team roster. So while senior OT Thayer Munford played his high school football at Massillon Washington, he’s listed with the players from Hamilton County because his listed hometown is Cincinnati.

All hometowns are pulled directly from the official team rosters from 1960-present here, and prior to 1960 here. Those earlier records are incomplete, but they are the best official records available.

Last year’s edition of this feature only went back to 1960 or so. This is a more comprehensive update. With that said, this is not an exact science. It’s possible that in reading through a century worth of rosters, someone was missed. If so, please leave a comment below.

In the case of players whose hometown is split between multiple counties, a good-faith effort has been made to determine which county his high school was located in and place him there.

All players listed below are the most recent scholarship player from one of Ohio’s 88 counties. If there has been a walk-on player from a county more recently than the most recent scholarship player, that walk-on is listed with an asterisk.

Here are the counties without a player listed: Adams, Brown, Holmes, Monroe, Morgan, Morrow. A similar feature ran last year, and a number of readers provided suggestions on players from some of those counties.

One suggestion was George Putnam from Holmes County on the 1915 team. The 1915 roster lists only “Putnam” with no further information, and a search of Newspapers.com turned up no details on Putnam.

For now, such players are not listed unless they are officially documented somewhere.

Another reader mentioned Jim Patchell from Batavia, Ohio, who was the most recent player from Clermont County when he played in 1922. Because the 1922 roster is online and includes hometowns, he is now included.

There was also a lot of response last year about why additional players weren’t included. Please note that this is “The Most Recent Buckeye From Each Ohio County” and not “Every Buckeye From Each Ohio County.” So if there is a player on the 2020 team from a county, we’re not also listing every guy from there who played in 1997.

CountyPlayerYear
AdamsNone
AllenAlphonso Townsend2000
AshlandJim Palmer1989
AshtabulaAustin Clutter *
Mick Shoaf		2016 *
1991
AthensJoe Burrow2017
AuglaizeBlake Pfenning *
Mike Madigan		2018 *
1985
BelmontBrent Welch *
Joey Galloway		2000 *
1994
BrownNone
ButlerJalin Marshall2015
CarrollChad Hoobler2005
ChampaignTony Locke *
Greg Rogan		2000 *
1987
ClarkJohn Adams *
Steve Pavelka *
Dee Miller		2002 *
2002 *
1998
ClermontJim Patchell1922
ClintonGary Williams1982
ColumbianaDan Beatty
Rich Huffman		1990
1990
CoshoctonKarl Sturtz1950
CrawfordDerek Erwin *
Neil Hawkins		2011 *
1993
CuyahogaTommy Eichenberg
Jaylen Harris
Tyreke Smith		2020
2020
2020
DarkePaul Bunnell1959
DefianceMark Haver *1985 *
DelawareZach Harrison2020
ErieChris Kuhn *
Brandon Schnittker		2020 *
2005
FairfieldTy Hamilton2020
FayetteNathan Williams2012
FranklinJonathon Cooper
Jaelen Gill
Gunnar Hoak
Roen McCullough
C.J. Saunders
Marcus Williamson		2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
FultonDave Purdy1974
GalliaBruce Smith *
William Eachus		1970 *
1966
GeaugaTyson Walter2000
GreeneZach Domicone2012
GuernseyBill Andrews1982
HamiltonJerron Cage
Drue Chrisman
Jake Hausmann
Darrion Henry-Young
Justin Hilliard
Jakob James		2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
Paris Johnson
Thayer Munford
Joe Royer
Jake Seibert
Miyan Williams		2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
HancockJason Weihrauch *
Josh Huston		2006 *
2005
HardinBo Hurley *
Tom Lease		1992 *
1991
HarrisonDavid Mazeroski *1973 *
HenryDaniel Dye *
Gary Sloan		2007 *
1970
HighlandLee Morehead1962
HockingDerek Harden2006
HolmesNone
HuronTrey Leroux2020
JacksonTerry Ervin1967
JeffersonNajee Murray2012
KnoxRussell Doup *
Jim Stillwagon		2014 *
1970
LakeLuke Farrell
Ryan Jacoby
Noah Potter		2020
2020
2020
LawrenceMarcus Williams2009
LickingStorm Klein2011
LoganJeremy Miller *
Howard Lambert		2002 *
1961
LorainDemario McCall2020
LucasDallas Gant2020
MadisonAndre Tyree2005
MahoningTate Duarte *
Bryan Kristan *
Billy Price		2018 *
2018 *
2017
MarionDevlin McDaniel *
Nate Stead		2016 *
2002
MedinaKyle Berger2015
MeigsMike Chancey1989
MercerAdam Homan2012
MiamiBen Schmiesing *
Brandon Saine		2020 *
2010
MonroeNone
MontgomeryJosh Myers2020
MorganNone
MorrowNone
MuskingumLogan Hittle *
Buster Howe		2019 *
1990
NobleMichael Keeton *1975 *
OttawaBen St. John *
Rollo Sidell		2013 *
1952
PauldingBryan Gray *
Joseph Robinson		2008 *
1978
PerryDan Finck1992
PickawayJosh McDanel *
Tony Cooper		2001 *
1984
PikeDane Bartley *
Ed Thompson		1984 *
1976
PortageAaron Cox *
Adam Bellamy		2020 *
2011
PrebleFred Ridder1987
PutnamGavin Cupp2020
RichlandCade Stover2020
RossDrew Basil2013
SanduskyNathan Schwartz *
Tim Anderson		2006 *
2003
SciotoTyler Gerald2016
SenecaTony Eisenhard1999
ShelbyJordan Hoewischer *
C.M. Zaenglein		2005 *
1922
StarkAustin Kutscher *
Phillip Thomas *
Eric Glover-Williams		2020 *
2020 *
2017
SummitOwen Fankhouser *
Dante Booker
Parris Campbell		2019 *
2018
2018
TrumbullPatrick Wise *
Shaun Lane		2015 *
2008
TuscarawasMichael Lawless *
Drew Norman *
Cie Grant		2016 *
2006 *
2002
UnionBen Steele2001
Van WertJoel Penton2006
VintonJack Armstrong1959
WarrenZaid Hamdan *
Jake Ballard		2020 *
2009
WashingtonBrandon Pahl *
Bernie Brown		2019 *
1981
WayneJoe Gantz *
Dan Stultz		2009 *
2000
WilliamsBill Krill *
Earl Carlin		1984 *
1940
WoodDamon Moore1998
WyandotRobert Cole1956
4 Responses

  1. Gary Williams graduated from Wilmington High School in 1978, are showing when these players graduated from OSU?

    1. Yes, it goes by the last season they were listed on the roster at OSU.

  2. Ed Thompson played football in Scioto County at New Boston HS. After the season he went to Waverly in Pike Co.

