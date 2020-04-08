Tom and Tony’s Ohio State Spring Game Draft

In another timeline, the Ohio State spring game is taking place as planned this weekend. Tight ends are getting thrown the ball and backup defensive ends are tallying sacks like they’re apple picking.
In our timeline, however, there are no sports at the moment, most especially not a spring game that doesn’t really mean much.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t at least try to keep some normalcy going while we sit at home and count the revolutions of the ceiling fan.
That is why Tom Orr and I went ahead and drafted rosters for the Ohio State spring game. We actually released a podcast of the draft, which surprisingly included the ample derision we each had for the other’s picks. (This show can also be listened to below.)
And if you’re not a podcast person, there’s no reason to shield you from these shenanigans
The draft was done with Tressel Rules, which means a position must be opened by the person doing the picking and then that position must be emptied. In other words, since Tom wanted to select Justin Fields first for some reason, he opened the quarterback position, and then selected Fields. I then went with Gunnar Hoak. He then followed with CJ Stroud and I went with Jack Miller to close out the quarterbacks.
It was then my turn to open a position and draft first. This is how Tressel used to have his seniors draft the spring game.
We also drafted knowing that some players weren’t going to play much, such as Tuf Borland or Jonathon Cooper or Justin Fields.
So go ahead and take a look at how the draft shook out and notice a few surprises — like Teradja Mitchell being the first linebacker drafted or Harry Miller being the second offensive lineman taken.
The full rosters are below as well.
Who do you think came out ahead?
Round 1 – Tom opened the quarterbacks.
Tom 1. Justin Fields
Tony 2. Gunnar Hoak
Tom 3. CJ Stroud
Tony 4. Jack Miller
Round 2 – Tony opened the defensive linemen.
Tony 1. Zach Harrison
Tom 2. Tommy Togiai
Tony 3. Haskell Garrett
Tom 4. Taron Vincent
Tony 5. Tyreke Smith
Tom 6. Tyler Friday
Tony 7. Antwuan Jackson
Tom 8. Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Tony 9. Noah Potter
Tom 10. Jerron Cage
Tony 11. Cormontae Hamilton
Tom 12. Jaden McKenzie
Tony 13. Jacolbe Cowan
Tom 14. Jonathon Cooper
Tony 15. Darrion Henry-Young
Tom 16. Aaron Cox
Tony 17. Zaid Hamdan
Round 3 – Tom opened the cornerbacks.
Tom 1. Shaun Wade
Tony 2. Cameron Brown
Tom 3. Sevyn Banks
Tony 4. Ryan Watts
Tom 5. Tyreke Johnson
Tony 6. Marcus Williamson
Tom 7. Lejond Cavazos
Tony 8. Lloyd McFarquhar
Round 4 – Tony opened the offensive line.
Tony 1. Josh Myers
Tom 2. Harry Miller
Tony 3. Nicholas Petit-Frere
Tom 4. Thayer Munford
Tony 5. Paris Johnson
Tom 6. Wyatt Davis
Tony 7. Matthew Jones
Tom 8. Dawand Jones
Tony 9. Gavin Cupp
Tom 10. Enokk Vimahi
Tony 11. Luke Wypler
Tom 12. Max Wray
Tony 13. Ryan Jacoby
Tom 14. Trey Leroux
Round 5 – Tom opened the safeties.
Tom 1. Josh Proctor
Tony 2. Marcus Hooker
Tom 3. Ronnie Hickman
Tony 4. Kourt Williams
Tom 5. Bryson Shaw
Tony 6. Kevin Dever
Round 6 – Tony opened the receivers.
Tony 1. Chris Olave
Tom 2. Garrett Wilson
Tony 3. Julian Fleming
Tom 4. Jameson Williams
Tony 5. Jaelen Gill
Tom 6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tony 7. Jaylen Harris
Tom 8. Gee Scott, Jr.
Tony 9. CJ Saunders
Tom 10. Ellijah Gardiner
Tony 11. Mookie Cooper
Round 7 – Tom opened the tight ends.
Tom 1. Jeremy Ruckert
Tony 2. Luke Farrell
Tom 3. Jake Hausmann
Tony 4. Cade Stover
Round 8 – Tony opened the running backs.
Tony 1. Demario McCall
Tom 2. Steele Chambers
Tony 3. Xavier Johnson
Tom 4. Mitch Rossi
Round 9 – Tom opened the place-kickers.
Tom 1. Blake Haubeil
Tony 2. Dominic Dimaccio
Round 10 – Tony opened the linebackers.
Tony 1. Teradja Mitchell
Tom 2. Dallas Gant
Tony 3. K’Vaughan Pope
Tom 4. Baron Browning
Tony 5. Tommy Eichenberg
Tony 6. Pete Werner
Tony 7. Craig Young
Tom 8. Justin Hilliard
Tony 9. Tuf Borland
Round 11 – Tom opened the long-snappers.
Tom 1. Roen McCullough
Tony 2. Bradley Robinson
Round 12. – Tony opened the punters.
Tony 1. Drue Chrisman
Tom 2. Michael O’Shaugnessy
The players I am rooting for the most this season are Juice Williams and Tyreke Johnson. The nod goes to Tom! Good luck punting Tony!