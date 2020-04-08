Tom and Tony’s Ohio State Spring Game Draft

In another timeline, the Ohio State spring game is taking place as planned this weekend. Tight ends are getting thrown the ball and backup defensive ends are tallying sacks like they’re apple picking.

In our timeline, however, there are no sports at the moment, most especially not a spring game that doesn’t really mean much.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t at least try to keep some normalcy going while we sit at home and count the revolutions of the ceiling fan.

That is why Tom Orr and I went ahead and drafted rosters for the Ohio State spring game. We actually released a podcast of the draft, which surprisingly included the ample derision we each had for the other’s picks. (This show can also be listened to below.)

And if you’re not a podcast person, there’s no reason to shield you from these shenanigans

The draft was done with Tressel Rules, which means a position must be opened by the person doing the picking and then that position must be emptied. In other words, since Tom wanted to select Justin Fields first for some reason, he opened the quarterback position, and then selected Fields. I then went with Gunnar Hoak. He then followed with CJ Stroud and I went with Jack Miller to close out the quarterbacks.

It was then my turn to open a position and draft first. This is how Tressel used to have his seniors draft the spring game.

We also drafted knowing that some players weren’t going to play much, such as Tuf Borland or Jonathon Cooper or Justin Fields.

So go ahead and take a look at how the draft shook out and notice a few surprises — like Teradja Mitchell being the first linebacker drafted or Harry Miller being the second offensive lineman taken.

The full rosters are below as well.

Who do you think came out ahead?

Round 1 – Tom opened the quarterbacks.

Tom 1. Justin Fields

Tony 2. Gunnar Hoak

Tom 3. CJ Stroud

Tony 4. Jack Miller

Round 2 – Tony opened the defensive linemen.

Tony 1. Zach Harrison

Tom 2. Tommy Togiai

Tony 3. Haskell Garrett

Tom 4. Taron Vincent

Tony 5. Tyreke Smith

Tom 6. Tyler Friday

Tony 7. Antwuan Jackson

Tom 8. Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Tony 9. Noah Potter

Tom 10. Jerron Cage

Tony 11. Cormontae Hamilton

Tom 12. Jaden McKenzie

Tony 13. Jacolbe Cowan

Tom 14. Jonathon Cooper

Tony 15. Darrion Henry-Young

Tom 16. Aaron Cox

Tony 17. Zaid Hamdan

Round 3 – Tom opened the cornerbacks.

Tom 1. Shaun Wade

Tony 2. Cameron Brown

Tom 3. Sevyn Banks

Tony 4. Ryan Watts

Tom 5. Tyreke Johnson

Tony 6. Marcus Williamson

Tom 7. Lejond Cavazos

Tony 8. Lloyd McFarquhar

Round 4 – Tony opened the offensive line.

Tony 1. Josh Myers

Tom 2. Harry Miller

Tony 3. Nicholas Petit-Frere

Tom 4. Thayer Munford

Tony 5. Paris Johnson

Tom 6. Wyatt Davis

Tony 7. Matthew Jones

Tom 8. Dawand Jones

Tony 9. Gavin Cupp

Tom 10. Enokk Vimahi

Tony 11. Luke Wypler

Tom 12. Max Wray

Tony 13. Ryan Jacoby

Tom 14. Trey Leroux

Round 5 – Tom opened the safeties.

Tom 1. Josh Proctor

Tony 2. Marcus Hooker

Tom 3. Ronnie Hickman

Tony 4. Kourt Williams

Tom 5. Bryson Shaw

Tony 6. Kevin Dever

Round 6 – Tony opened the receivers.

Tony 1. Chris Olave

Tom 2. Garrett Wilson

Tony 3. Julian Fleming

Tom 4. Jameson Williams

Tony 5. Jaelen Gill

Tom 6. Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tony 7. Jaylen Harris

Tom 8. Gee Scott, Jr.

Tony 9. CJ Saunders

Tom 10. Ellijah Gardiner

Tony 11. Mookie Cooper

Round 7 – Tom opened the tight ends.

Tom 1. Jeremy Ruckert

Tony 2. Luke Farrell

Tom 3. Jake Hausmann

Tony 4. Cade Stover

Round 8 – Tony opened the running backs.

Tony 1. Demario McCall

Tom 2. Steele Chambers

Tony 3. Xavier Johnson

Tom 4. Mitch Rossi

Round 9 – Tom opened the place-kickers.

Tom 1. Blake Haubeil

Tony 2. Dominic Dimaccio

Round 10 – Tony opened the linebackers.

Tony 1. Teradja Mitchell

Tom 2. Dallas Gant

Tony 3. K’Vaughan Pope

Tom 4. Baron Browning

Tony 5. Tommy Eichenberg

Tony 6. Pete Werner

Tony 7. Craig Young

Tom 8. Justin Hilliard

Tony 9. Tuf Borland

Round 11 – Tom opened the long-snappers.

Tom 1. Roen McCullough

Tony 2. Bradley Robinson

Round 12. – Tony opened the punters.

Tony 1. Drue Chrisman

Tom 2. Michael O’Shaugnessy