Top 100 2022 OT Tegra Tshabola Commits to Ohio State

Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class now stands at two members, as 4-star offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola has committed to the Buckeyes. He joins 4-star Louisiana cornerback Jyaire Brown in the class. Brown committed one day ago.

Tshabola made his announcement via Twitter.

My family and I have done a lot of thinking and we decided to end my recruiting process and I have decided to commit to The Ohio State University.@OhioStateFB @ryandaytime @CoachCookOL @CoachTomBolden @CoachDanBolden and the whole #BuckeyeNation #GoBucks. Oh yea and O-H. . . pic.twitter.com/qRam11PLXG — Tegra Tshabola (@tshabola_tegra) April 23, 2020

Ranked the No. 69 player and No. 6 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ preliminary 2022 rankings, Tshabola committed to Ohio State over offers from Michigan, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, and others.

Tshabola is the No. 2 player in Ohio, behind Marysville linebacker Gabe Powers. Powers is the No. 43 player overall and the No. four outside linebacker.

In his highlights, the 6-foot-6 320-pound Tshabola is an obvious weapon as a run blocker. He is bigger and stronger than the players across the line from him, so he is able to overpower them and create smooth running lanes. But he is not just a run blocker because he is athletic enough even as a sophomore to hold up just fine as a pass rusher. He’s still very young, but the size and feet have warranted offers from some of the nation’s top programs.

Tshabola is one of five offensive linemen Ohio State has offered so far in the 2022 recruiting class. They have also extended offers to Miami tackle Julian Armella, California tackle Earnest Greene, and Texas tackles Kam Dewberry and Jaylen Early.

Greene is a former teammate of current Buckeye freshman safety Kourt Williams at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California.

Tegra Tshabola Highlights