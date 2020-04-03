Turns Out, Buckeye Fans Aren’t Interested In Losing To Michigan, Even Hypothetically

So there I was, just minding my own business on a Friday afternoon, taking part in a YouTube session talking Ohio State football with Mark Rogers of MarkRogersTV, Steve Helwagen of Bucknuts, and Kevin Noon of Buckeye Grove, when I happened to tweet out this innocent little Twitter poll.

“Buckeye fans, would you accept a loss right now to Michigan this year if it meant that the season would take place normally with no alterations?”

With the uncertain nature of the coronavirus over the next few months, there are already discussions about the impact that this could have on the college football season.

Athletic directors around the country are losing sleep over the possibilities.

Buckeye fans, however, are willing to roll the dice.

I thought in this current era of giving and brotherhood, I would ask this simple little question and allow the people to show their compassion to the human race.

Even if it was just hypothetical.

It turns out, however, the even hypothetically, Ohio State fans don’t really have any compassion when it comes to Michigan.

And as was replied to me on our message board, “There are no stupid questions, just stupid people with questions.”

Just the thought of losing to Michigan pretty much makes any scenario a no go, as evidenced by the 3,500 or so fans taking part in the poll below, with around 90% of them saying, “No thanks.”

Buckeye fans, would you accept a loss right now to Michigan this year if it meant that the season would take place normally with no alterations? — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) April 3, 2020

Except, they’re not just saying, “No thanks.” They’re saying many more things.

Such as.

What a dumbass question. Never lose to Michigan. For any alternative — Snickers (@d_lingo73) April 3, 2020

Get yourself tested for COVID — Dan Coil (@CoilDP) April 3, 2020

Out of your damn mind? — E Hill (@TheGeneral227) April 3, 2020

F you gerd. The ultimate paradox — sammy-o (@baldbucknut) April 3, 2020

There are also the militants.

I need to pray before I can answer this. These decisions should not be made lightly. — Vegas*TOSU*Knight (@LasVegasBuckeye) April 3, 2020

@TonyGerdeman I'm 51, if they lose after I'm dead, it will be too soon! #GoBucks — Tom Arcuri (@1buckeyetom) April 3, 2020

Give me no football before a loss to TTUN https://t.co/wRr2uzatrz — Paul Girard (@Buckeyerard) April 3, 2020

Why are 10% of your followers pretending to be Buckeye fans? — Rocky DeLisio (@RockOfChrist_) April 3, 2020

The phrase “death before dishonor” comes to mind — Buckeye SloopCast (@SloopCast) April 3, 2020

I dont care if I was assured OSU would go 14-1 and win a National Championship with playoff wins over Bama and Clemson. I would rather not play the season and lose to Michigan. Before everyone calls me insane remember this… You are GOT DANG right I am insane. https://t.co/wu5En5lPHl — Jeremiah (@SYRmotsag) April 3, 2020

Anyone voting yes, please turn in all your Ohio St gear and get the hell out https://t.co/C1H4x6j9Xo — The Fan 3.0 🌰 🔴HI🔴 🌰 (@CWGCLEBuckeyes) April 3, 2020

I would rather football never be played again — J (@J87198355) April 3, 2020

And of course, the .gifs.

And also the fact-bringers.

Losing to Michigan is in and of itself an alteration to the typical Ohio State football season https://t.co/LSrzzUisXr — big bird (@Dandy_Randyyy) April 3, 2020

Pretty easy choice IMO. One option has us losing to Michigan the other has Michigan going another year without beating the Buckeyes https://t.co/HwQszMOH7k — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) April 3, 2020

Of course not. I’ll take my chances with an altered season/schedule over giving Michigan a free win. OSU won 2 of 3 games during the Spanish flu and they’ll win during COVID 19 as well. — JB_Fox (@jbfox23) April 3, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Harbaugh will manage to blow the win even if he is guaranteed it https://t.co/Fc9bsqwHId — Daniel Rogers (@DRogOSU) April 3, 2020

Could you imagine the peanut gallery: “oh they won the Natty but they couldn’t beat us” 🤮 — Gus (@gus4the2bus) April 3, 2020

And then there are those who REALLY need help.

Anyone voting no doesn't love sports. I would take losses to Michigan for the next 10 straight years if we could have sports back by mid-May. https://t.co/zWo00Z7B2i — Quarantining216 (NEED IDEAS 4NAME) (@Davidfromthe216) April 3, 2020