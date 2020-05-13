From an Ohio State release.

48 Football Players Are Ohio State Scholar-Athletes

Among the group are team captains Jordan Fuller, Tuf Borland and CJ Saunders

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jordan Fuller, a two-time team captain and recent selection of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Draft, and Tuf Borland, also a two-time team captain and the Buckeyes’ fourth-leading tackler in 2019 with 55 stops, are among 48 football players who have earned Ohio State Scholar-Athlete status for the 2019-20 academic year. This is the sixth consecutive year for an increase in scholar-athletes for the football program. Players must have a cumulative 3.00 grade point average to earn the honor.

Fuller won virtually every academic award available to a student-athlete. Three times he earned CoSIDA Academic All-America honors and in 2019 was a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete as well as a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. On the field, Fuller totaled 224 career tackles, five interceptions, 10 pass break-ups and 15 total passes defended. As a senior, he was one of the anchors of a unit that finished first nationally in total defense and first nationally against the pass, allowing just 156.0 yards/game. He is nearing completion of his degree in marketing.

Borland, a graduate student in Ohio State’s sports coaching program, earned his bachelor’s degree in human development and family science in December of 2019. He is a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Borland has played in every game over the past three seasons and has 180 tackles, 15.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks in those 42 games. He’s also started 34 games, the most of any active player on Ohio State’s roster.

Borland and Kevin Woidke earn the distinction of being five-time scholar-athletes while seven others are now four-time recipients: Fuller, Drue Chrisman, Gavin Cupp, Luke Farrell, Jake Hausmann, Liam McCullough, CJ Saunders and Brock Davin.

Saunders, also a captain who had already earned his undergraduate degree in accounting, led a corps of 35 players who were also named to the Academic All-Big Ten team last fall.

A total of seven true freshmen earned OSU Scholar-Athlete accolades.

2019-20 Ohio State Football Scholar-Athletes

*Indicates 2019 Academic All-Big Ten honoree (must be a sophomore academically); class indicates current academic standing

§ Fr. QB J.P. Andrade – Business

§ So. WR Kamryn Babb* – Communication

§ So. SAF Ryan Batsch* – Exploration

§ Gr. LB Tuf Borland* – Sports coaching

§ Fr. RB Steele Chambers – Business

§ Sr. P Drue Chrisman* – Human development and family science

§ Gr. QB Chris Chugunov* – Kinesiology

§ Jr. OL Gavin Cupp* – Human development and family science

§ Sr. TE Brock Davin* – Finance

§ Jr. SAF Kevin Dever* – Finance

§ Sr. DL Noah Donald* – Industrial and systems engineering

§ Fr. LB Tommy Eichenberg – Business

§ Sr. SAF Owen Fankhauser* – Human development and family science

§ Sr. TE Luke Farrell* – Human development and family science

§ Sr. SAF Jordan Fuller* – Marketing

§ Jr. LB Dallas Gant* – Consumer and family financial services

§ Jr. DL Zaid Hamden* – Criminology and criminal justice

§ Jr. K Blake Haubeil* – Communication

§ Sr. TE Jake Hausmann* – Communication

§ Gr. LB Justin Hilliard – Consumer sciences

§ Sr. LB Logan Hittle* – Sport industry

§ Gr. QB Gunnar Hoak – Graduate bridge

§ Gr. OL Jonah Jackson* – Sports coaching

§ So. OL Jack Jamieson* – Management & industry exploring

§ So. LB Cade Kacherski* – Finance

§ So. OL Chris Kuhn* – Mathematics

§ So. QB Jagger LaRoe – Business

§ Gr. LS Liam McCullough* – Finance

§ So. LS Roen McCullough* – Finance

§ Sr. RB Amari McMahon* – Biology

§ Sr. P Jake Metzer* – Electrical and computer engineering

§ Fr. OL Harry Miller – Mechanical engineering

§ So. DE Noah Potter – Management & industry exploring

§ Sr. LS Bradley Robinson* – Human development & family science

§ Jr. RB Mitch Rossi* – Finance

§ So. TE Jeremy Ruckert* – Exploration

§ Gr. WR CJ Saunders* – Kinesiology

§ So. LB Ben Schmiesing* – Finance

§ Fr. SAF Bryson Shaw – Criminology and criminal justice

§ Fr. OL Ryan Smith – Sport industry

§ So. DE Tyreke Smith* – Sport industry

§ Fr. OL Zach Stevenson – Medical laboratory science

§ Jr. RB Master Teague* – Communication

§ So. QB Danny Vanatsky* – English

§ So. DT Taron Vincent* – Sport industry

§ Jr. LB Pete Werner* – Real estate and urban analysis

§ Sr. CB Marcus Williamson – history

§ Sr. OL Kevin Woidke – Real estate and urban analysis