Australian Punter Jesse Mirco Commits To Ohio State

You may have found yourself daydreaming during recent weeks about ways Ohio State’s top-ranked and potentially historic 2021 recruiting class could possibly get better.

Well, friends, it just added college football’s ultimate weapon: an Australian punter.

Jesse Mirco just committed to the Buckeyes’ 2021 class.

He’s off-the-radar enough that he doesn’t have a profile on 247 sports, so he also doesn’t have a star ranking. But if you’ve followed college football for a while, you know that “Australian Punter” serves as its own star ranking.

Mirco is working with ProKick Australia. That company helps train Australians to kick and punt. It’s the same program that produced former Buckeye punter Cameron Johnston.

In his tweet announcing the commitment, Mirco wrote, “To Coach Barnes and Coach Day, I can’t think you enough for the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of fellow Aussie Cam Johnston and current punter Drue Chrisman. Can’t wait to get to work!!”

Mirco’s commitment brings the Buckeyes to 18 players pledged to the 2021 class. That group ranks first in the nation, more than 60 points ahead of second-place Tennessee even before adding Mirco to the tally.

For perspective, there’s more room between the top-ranked Buckeyes and second-ranked Volunteers right now, as there is between the Vols and No. 12 Michigan.

OSU’s 2021 class will likely end up with around 24 or 25 players, so there is still room for six or seven more recruits to add to the Buckeyes’ already incredible tally.

Here’s a look at how close they are to landing the top recruiting class of all-time.

Absolutely honoured to announce I have committed and accepted a full scholarship to study and play football for THE Ohio State University in 2021. @OhioStateFB #GoBucks ⭕️🌰 pic.twitter.com/qZP7EzJgXq — Jesse Mirco (@Jesse_Mirco) May 6, 2020

Micro is off to “The Ohio State University “. That’s pretty cool. @Cam_Johnston and @Sean4Heisman1 might show you around one day. pic.twitter.com/ymsIu8Fn89 — Prokick Australia (@ProkickAus) May 6, 2020

[Header photo courtesy: Jesse Mirco/Twitter]