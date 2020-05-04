Big Ten Extends Suspension of Team Activities Through June 1

The Big Ten has announced an extension of their ongoing suspension of all team activities through June 1.
Back on March 27, the conference extended their original suspension until May 4.
This will also continue the ban on all on-campus and off-campus recruiting visits.
Here is the release from the Big Ten.
BIG TEN STATEMENT ON ORGANIZED TEAM ACTIVITIES
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through June 1, 2020, and will re-evaluate again at that time.
This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.
The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.
