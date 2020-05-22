Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon Will Not Be Held as Scheduled

The Big Ten has announced that the Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon will not be held as originally scheduled for July 22-23 this year.

No announcement has been made regarding a new date or workaround.

Here’s the Big Ten’s release in full.

Following discussions with Big Ten member institutions, the Big Ten Conference announced today that the 2020 Big Ten Football Media Days and Kickoff Luncheon scheduled to take place July 22-23 in Chicago will not be held as scheduled in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, partners and media. The Conference will continue to monitor developing information and continue to consult with medical experts to determine the appropriate dates and format for our annual event.

A couple of weeks ago, the Big XII announced that their football media days would be of the virtual variety, joining the Pac 12, AAC, C-USA, MAC, and Mountain West as conferences that had already made the same decision.

Even though the Big Ten hasn’t explicitly said what their plan is, it has been expected that they would move to a virtual format as well.