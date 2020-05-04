Buckeye SloopCast: S5E58 — Bigger, Faster, Stronger

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle discuss the commitment of linebacker/safety/etc CJ Hicks. They then turn to other top 2022 targets around the nation and in Ohio. The fellas also discuss the recent rumors of JC Latham’s distancing from Ohio State. They also talk about the needs that the Buckeyes still have in the 2021 class. All of this and also a discussion on the name, image, and likeness ruling.
The Rundown
#OhioState adds 2022 Dayton athlete, CJ Hicks
Can we stop labeling players as “Athletes”?
#OhioState’s top 2022 recruiting targets
How good are the #Ohio kids of 2022?
Can The #Buckeyes get another elite QB?
Three new names enter the 2021 Top10
Latham to #OhioState is a sure thing, right? Right?
#OhioState still has serious needs for the 2021 class
The #Buckeyes need some CB and OL help
Players to capitalize off their own image and likeness
No, you can’t compare teams/player across eras
Live the life of a Buckeye
#AskSloopCast speed round
The MCU: Good, bad and meh
Woody Hayes vs a horse
Wearing zero
Fields and Plains
Slow Down
