The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E59 — Resuming Football

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle open the show by talking about the commitment of Australian punter Jesse Mirco. They then discuss the upcoming game at Oregon and wonder if the game is in jeopardy. The fellas then have a conversation about Jim Harbaugh’s ideas to fix college football. All of this and much, much more.

The Rundown

#OhioState goes down under

Is #OhioState’s game vs Oregon in jeopardy?

Could the game vs the Ducks be played in Columbus?

Jimmy Harbs wants to fix football

Would one-and-done work in college football?

Should undrafted players be allowed to return to CFB?

…is that even possible?

NCAA-registered agents for CFB players?

Eliminating the redshirt?

Harbaugh wants to bring back oversigning

Will the ACC and the Pac12 improve in 2020?

Where are they now?

SEC headed for a down year?

Can either of the freshmen QBs win QB2?

