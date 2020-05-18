The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E60 — Reshuffle

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle discuss Ohio State recruiting and college football recruiting in general. The show begins with a conversation about 5-star receiver Emeka Egbuka, then turns to 4-star cornerback Jaylin Davies. The fellas also talk about the new 247 Composite rankings, craft beer, Justin Fields, and OSU’s next first-round wide receiver. All of this and much, much more.
The Rundown
Emeka Egbuka’s surprising top four.
What is stopping Emeka Egbuka from committing?
90% Sparty Spartan, 10% Cheshire Cat.
Jaylin Davies also drops a top 4.
Uniforms and recruiting
The 247 Composite updates, #OhioState profits
#OhioState is now at four 5-star commits
Big jumps for Jackson, Adeleye, Hall and Dunn.
#OhioState Basketball kicks off their 2022 class
Craft beer, for beginners
Justin Fields, 2021, and the monkey paw
2021: The return of the three-headed QB battle
The boom/bust nature of incoming transfers
Who is the next #OhioState WR to go round 1?
Defiance, Ohio
You Are Loved
